Paris Paloma Announces First Ever UK Headline Tour

Following the release of her recent single ‘My Mind (now)', Paris Paloma has announced her first ever UK headline tour, with her biggest London headline show to date at Islington Assembly Hall.

Commencing in Birmingham on 1st May, the 5-date tour includes nights in Edinburgh, Manchester and Bristol before culminating in London on 7th May.

After performing sell-out London headline shows at Camden Assembly, EartH and St Pancras Old Church, Paris' performance at Islington Assembly Hall will see her perform to her biggest London crowd yet. Tickets go on artist presale at 10am on Wednesday, with a London venue presale at 10am on Thursday and on general sale at 10am on Friday.

Paris is currently touring in Europe as support to Maisie Peters, which follows her own packed out European tour last year as well as UK festival performances at All Points East and TRNSMT. She also recently attended London Fashion Week, sitting in the front row for Bora Aksu's show, a designer which is a firm favourite in her tour wardrobe.

Following on from her 2023 singles ‘notre dame', ‘labour', ‘yeti' ‘as good a reason' and ‘drywall', Paris continues to evolve the magical, yet real world created within her music, with her recently released single ‘My Mind (now)'.

A melodic folk-pop track underpinned by dark and despondent journal-like lyrics about the chaos and emotions of the mind, “what did I do wrong, will you tell me what I did wrong”, the song builds introspectively to a jubilant release. The single has already received support from Jack Saunders at BBC Radio 1 and Lauren Laverne at BBC 6Music.

Through her thoughtful and confident lyrics, Paris Paloma paints pictures and tells stories with her songs, drawing parallels between the past and present to bring her own perspective on themes of love, grief, death and power.

With a Goldsmiths degree in Fine Arts, her songwriting and visuals are inspired by fantasy as much as real life, drawing inspiration from mythology, art history and the Romantics, alongside the human experience. Ranging from the tender and heartbreaking to the sublimely aggressive and vengeful, her ethereal sound takes influences from dark pop, folk, and indie, creating a discography that evokes something primal, powerful, and innately feminine.

Over the last couple of years, Paris has built up a deep connection with her loyal fanbase through her conversational and eloquent lyrics, vivid storytelling and spell-binding live show. Her viral single ‘labour', which received support from Jack Saunders at BBC Radio 1, was released last March and gained momentum on TikTok after women around the world connected to the powerful message behind the track of an escape from a misogynistic relationship.

It has since amassed over 95M streams, charting at #29 on the Official UK Singles Chart and achieving Billboard chart debuts in the US. Paris was also selected by YouTube to be their featured Trending Artist on the Rise and as a Breakthrough Artist to Watch for 2024 by Amazon.

Full live dates are as follows:

February Dates (Supporting Maisie Peters):

Tues 20th – Copenhagen, Vega

Thurs 22nd – Berlin, Columbiahalle

Fri 23rd – Munich, Tonhalle

Sat 24th – Frankfurt, Zoom *sold out*

Mon 26th – Amsterdam, Paradiso *sold out*

Tues 27th – Utrecht, TivoliVredenburg (Ronda Hall) *sold out*

Weds 28th – Cologne, Palladium

May Headline Tour:

Weds 1st – Birmingham, Hare & Hounds

Thurs 2nd – Edinburgh, The Caves

Fri 3rd – Manchester, YES (Pink Room)

Sun 5th – Bristol, Exchange

Tues 7th – London, Islington Assembly Hall