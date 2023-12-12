Pardison Fontaine Releases 'SEXT8PE' EP

Today marks a new chapter for Multi-Platinum hip-hop artist Pardison Fontaine. The 2x GRAMMY Award-winning, 13x GRAMMY nominated songwriter released his latest body of work, a transformative 8-track EP entitled ‘SEXT8PE'. Alongside the project Pardi has released an official music video for “That's Cute” featuring cameos from Rubi Rose, Sukihana, and Jada Kingdom.

The project was a very personal endeavor for Pardi, who used the opportunity to showcase not only his masterful musical chops but also bare his soul. With the help of producers including DJ SwanQo, Buddah Blessed This Beat, OG Parker, and Romano, and a guest feature from Sexxy Red on single “Sexxy & Conceited”, Pardi has put forth an EP that shares his transcendence through heartache.

Reflecting on this new project, Pardison Fontaine shared, "SEXT8PE, is an audio mashup of the creative I become. A brief overview of who I've grown to be as an artist and a person. Inspired by love, heartbreak, and all the highs and lows of these things we call relationships. A wide spectrum of emotions and texture, a taste of what is yet to come.

‘SEXT8PE' is Pardi's first new body of work since 2019's ‘Under8ed'. The album was launched with his RIAA Platinum-certified single "Backin' It Up" featuring Cardi B, the single landed at #40 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and #19 on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. The project also included singles "Peach" featuring City Girls and "Take It Down" featuring Offset.

‘SEXT8PE' EP is just the beginning of this next chapter for Pardison Fontaine. The New York-native plans to release more music and continue his personal evolution into 2024 and beyond. Fans should keep an eye out for all he has in store.

ABOUT PARDISON FONTAINE

BIO In numerology, the number eight signifies strength and power. It makes sense this specific digit holds so much weight for multi platinum rapper and sought-after three-time GRAMMY Award-winning songwriter and creator Pardison Fontaine. He has consistently shown a willingness to forge ahead in the face of adversity, carving a path out of obscurity in his native Newburgh, NY to the forefront of the culture as the architect of some of the decade's most definitive smashes.

He caught fire locally with “Oyyy” and found a kindred creative spirit in fellow budding talent Cardi B. This friendship yielded formidable sonic chemistry. Pardi collaborated and co-wrote ten out of thirteen tracks on Cardi B's history-making GRAMMY Award-winning triple-platinum debut, Invasion of Privacy, including the 11x-platinum Diamond-certified “Bodak Yellow.”

Along the way, his catalog expanded with five tunes from Kanye West's gold-selling Ye, Cardi B's 7x-platinum phenomenon “WAP” [feat. Megan Thee Stallion], Lil Nas X's “Rodeo” [with Cardi B], and Megan Thee Stallion's two-time GRAMMY Award-winning quadruple-platinum “Savage Remix” [with Beyoncé], to name a few.

Simultaneously, he paved his ownlane as a solo artist. 2019 saw him unleash UNDER8ED highlighted by the platinum “Backin' It Up” [feat. Cardi B], “Peach” [feat. City Girls], and “Take It Down” [feat. Offset], to name a few. Throughout 2022, he garnered critical acclaim for single “Hoop Earrings.” Earmilk attested it “showcases his lyricism and stamina,” while KAZI hailed it for “bringing his unsurprising but powerful pen game back to the forefront.” However, Pardi only continues to push forward with his 2023 EP, EX T8PE, setting the stage for his next phase and more music to come.

