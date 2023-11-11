Paradoks Graces Armada Electronic Elements with New Single 'The Last Time'

The single is now available.

By: Nov. 11, 2023

Paradoks Graces Armada Electronic Elements with New Single 'The Last Time'

Synonymous with elegant, yet powerful melodic creations, Swiss-Belgian producer Paradoks debuts on Armada Electronic Elements with a majestic cut – The Last Time. 

Stream the single below!

  

Opening with the question, “what if we leave this world behind… go someplace out of sight…”, The Last Time transports listeners into a vast soundscape that journeys across different heights and textures. Combining classical instrumentation, soaring sounds and deep rolling bass, this masterful composition demonstrates Paradoks' ability to serve music for the dancefloor with a sentimental touch.
 
Chartering releases on some of the globe's most esteemed imprints, including This Never Happened, Purified Records and Stil vor Talent, Paradoks has amassed millions of streams with his touching cuts, such as Awake, Floating, Sense Of Wonder, Sirens Of Love, and his official remix of Rise by Belgian star Lost Frequencies. Touring all over the globe, and receiving support from the likes of Pete Tong, Tale of Us, Nora En Pure, Tiësto (VER:WEST) and many more, Paradoks has been on a steady rise over the past six years. Marking his first independent release with New Beginning, 2022 saw the inception of his imprint Antinome Records. The label encompasses his love for club music, as well as melodic and classical creations, widening his horizons and giving him endless musical freedom. 



