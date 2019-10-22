Para Fiction Release Music Video for 'No Comment'

Rising Brighton duo Para Fiction have unveiled the in-your-face official video for latest single 'No Comment' via Parasitic.



With vintage-styled visuals that hark back to the golden years of MTV, the rough-and-ready video sees the duo's Jambo and Master Fado aggressively addressing the camera - a perfect visual pairing for the high-energy dose of no-frills punk of 'No Comment'. The video is directed by artistic filmmaker Aiden Zamiri who has previously worked with the likes of slowthai, Kate Nash, GRACEY and Dreamwife.



The track follows July's 'Time Debt', a grippingly fresh-sounding single that carries a similar message and urgency. Both will feature on Para Fiction's forthcoming sophomore EP 'Episode 2'.



Drawing comparisons to classic-era Beastie Boys, the DIY duo is made up of rapper James (aka Jambo) and producer Jules (Master Fado) who both grew up playing in punk rock bands, before they first met at a drum and bass night. After self-releasing their debut EP 'Episode 1: L££CH RIDDEN' on their label Parasitic earlier this year, the 21-year-olds swiftly won support from Huw Stephens and Phil Taggart on BBC Radio 1.



Having already shared the stage with the likes of JPEGMafia, Black Josh and Skinnyman, Para Fictionfound themselves sharing the stage with fellow riotous UK duo Slaves last month at Dreamland Margate. It capped off a busy summer that has seen them perform at Boomtown, Wilkestock Festivaland a raucous House of Vans event in London.



This winter, the pair will be supporting Kent-based band Lady Bird on their 14-date UK tour, which includes shows in Southampton, Edinburgh, Margate, Bournemouth and York, as well as performing shows to be announced supporting Slaves this December.



Utilising gripping yet unfussy visuals, the official video for 'No Comment' is an ideal accompaniment to the track's punk spirit.

Tour Dates

24/11 - Bath, Moles

01/12 - Southampton, Joiners

02/12 - Guilford, The Boileroom

03/12 - Newport, Le Pub

04/12 - Exeter, The Cavern

05/12 - Bournemouth, The Anvil

08/12 - Milton Keynes, The Craufurd Arms

09/12 - Norwich, Norwich Arts Center

10/12 - York, The Crescent

11/12 - Edinburgh, Sneaky Pete's

13/12 - Coventry, Kasbah

14/12 - Margate, Elsewhere

18/12 - St Albans, The Horn

19/12 - Tunbridge Wells, The Forum





