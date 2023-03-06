Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Pap Chanel Releases Boastful New Single 'Left Right'

The future of rap is femme, and Pap Chanel, over the course of a few years, has trail-blazed on the rap scene.

Mar. 06, 2023  

Eminently-rising rapper Pap Chanel releases her upbeat, bossed-up new single "Left Right," get it today via 4th & Broadway/1865/Def Jam Recordings. The high-energy, tantalizing latest music release from Atlanta's own Pap Chanel creates a ferociously-pleasant tone and fresh dose of #PAPTIVITIES for the new year.

Referencing today's highly anticipated release Pap shares, "You gotta pay the cost to be the boss! and I never mind letting that be known! While creating this track, my goal was to bring all of my do's and don'ts to life."

Since the release of her most recent EP project, Pretty & Paid 2.0 (2020), which topped #1 via the United States iTunes Hip Hop/ Rap Charts, Pap has transformed (P)retty (A)nd (P)aid into a movement that, in equal degrees, delivers to mega-hit anthems made to entice high-energy and leads the charge in empowering women to embrace their inner confidence.

With her gift of delivering feel-good hits, a lyrical cadence and flow that casts a shadow over the major league of rap, and growing popularity due to her social media following and viral acclaim, Pap Chanel, in song and savviness, has all the makings to be the next and new leader of Hip Hop as a change-maker.

Jaida Chanel Roby, known professionally as Pap Chanel (the PAP stands for (P)retty (A)nd (P)aid) is one of Atlanta's most celebrated female rappers. Growing up in Milledgeville, a small town in Georgia, Pap proudly proclaims to be a country girl, who is working to pave the way for other creatives from small Southern towns.

Known for her viral saying, "If I want to, I will," she has amassed over 50 million views worldwide and over a million followers with all her social media(s) combined. In 2021, Pap released her debut EP Pretty And Paid, with the deluxe version Pretty And Paid 2.0 following thereafter.

These days, she has support from the independent label 1865, 4th & Broadway, and Def Jam Recordings. Her music has been heard on favored shows like Starz's P-Valley, Hulu's Woke and BET's College Hill. And her new song, "No Biggie," is featured on the soundtrack of Madden NFL 23.

Listen to the new single here:

Photo Credit: Eric Jeffery Jordan II



