Pandora Launches First-Ever Metal Artist Takeover Mode Featuring Anthrax

Today, Friday July 9th 2021, Pandora launches its first-ever metal Artist Takeover Mode featuring heavy-metal legends Anthrax. The GRAMMY-winning, trailblazing five-piece is a fitting first pick for the genre's inaugural Mode.

Listen to Anthrax's Artist Takeover Mode on Pandora's Classic Metal station here.

Founding members Scott Ian and Charlie Benante share commentary throughout their takeover of Pandora's Classic Metal, offering never-before-heard insight into the making of their albums. Gems include the story of how album-opener "A.I.R." was added last-minute to Anthrax's 1985 album 'Spreading The Disease,' and why Benante was inspired to cover the Trust song "Antisocial," which appeared on the band's 1988 album 'State of Euphoria.' Among other noteworthy song opinions, Ian reveals his favorite Anthrax song to play live, reminisces about penning his first love song, "Safe Home," for his then-girlfriend/now-wife, and discusses which track was inspired by a David Lynch film.

Anthrax's Artist Takeover Mode lands amid the group's 40th anniversary celebrations, which will culminate in a livestream performance on Friday, July 16th. More info here.

Pandora Artist Takeover Modes live on the platform's top stations and feature the biggest names in music across Pandora's most popular genres. Artist Takeovers feature music handpicked by the artist including a mix of their own songs and personal favorites from other artists, with special audio commentary describing their selections and what they mean to them. Read more about Artist Takeover Modes here.