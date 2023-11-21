Pandion Music Foundation's Grateful November More Than Midway Through Giving Campaign

Pandion Music Foundation (PMF) is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization founded in 2022 dedicated to fostering growth in the music creator community worldwide.

PMF founders Rebecca Trujillo Vest (Los Angeles, USA), Jordan Stobbe (Melbourne, AUS), and Carls Woolf (London, UK), were inspired to establish Pandion by the idea of helping other creators gain access to resources that can help build their careers. PMF has launched Grateful November and is more than midway through the fundraising project, which will conclude on Nov. 30.

Trujillo Vest, Stobbe, and Woolf jointly commented, “During a recent team meeting, we were talking about GivingTuesday, which is a global day of giving back to nonprofit organizations and communities that occurs on the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving (Nov. 28, 2023). We were inspired to transform it into a month-long initiative, Grateful November, which we envision as an annual event. We are inviting people to post items socially that encourage gratitude and donations to PMF to support music creators.”

Grateful November will help raise funds to support PMF programs for artists ranging from songwriting and sync licensing to branding and production, along with the new wellness initiative Pandion Unplugged. All PMF programs are online, offered weekly, and are free. Anyone can register for upcoming PMF weekly workshops and Pandion Unplugged programs. Participants can opt out at any time. Benefits also include access to replays of PMF's programs and an informative, industry-based newsletter.

PMF recognizes that many independent and emerging artists do not have the access to the resources that are required to build their careers. PMF was created to provide those tools and nurture the music creator community across all lines of diversity and inclusion. Since PMF's launch a year ago, programming has expanded greatly and increased 250% over the past 6 months alone. In addition, audience engagement has increased annually for Facebook (close to 90%) and Instagram (close to 120%); Mailchimp subscribers represent a 525% rise. PMF partners include Earthstar Creation Center, 2indie.com, and Sweetwater.

Pandion is offering some suggested ways to participate in Grateful November that include:

Posting a general message about PMF expanding GivingTuesday to create a month-long celebration of giving called Grateful November. Throughout the entire month of November, help spread the word about PMF's free programs for music creators, and encourage support for the nonprofit's work through a contribution of any size.

What song makes you grateful? What song reminds you to live with an open heart? Invite people to post a picture or reel of them listening to, or performing a song that inspires them. This can be an original or cover song. Remind them to tag @pandionmusicfoundation and #playitforward #GratefulNovember so they can be entered into a drawing for a prize!

Help PMF create a Grateful November Playlist. Ask people to post a story or reel of their favorite song on SPOTIFY that represents what gratitude means to them, and PMF will add it to a Grateful November Pandion Spotify Playlist at the end of the month. Remind people to tag @pandionmusicfoundation and #playitforward #GratefulNovember to be entered into the prize drawing!

Pandion Music Foundation Board Of Directors:

Pandion benefits from a dynamic, women-led Board of Directors that includes:

Martha Champlin, Elementary School Director, New Roads School; PMF Board Secretary; Candice

Rosales, Director Development, New Roads School; PMF Board Treasurer; Abby Wills, co-founder of Shanti Generation and mindfulness educator; and Margaret Yen SVP, Music, This Machine Filmworks. Vest is CEO/Programs Director, and PMF Board Chair.

About Pandion Music Foundation:

All of Pandion's services are 100% donor funded. That makes PMF different from the majority of other organizations existing in the music and entertainment space. Our work will not rely on music creators' personal funds that should go toward creating, collaborating, and producing their art. That means

fewer financial barriers, and more music. For more information, visit pandionmusicfoundation.org. and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn, and join the Pandion Music Foundation Creators Circle Facebook group.