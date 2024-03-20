'Palm Dreams' Lands As The Debut Album From Barbara

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Barbara, the multifaceted artist known for her electrifying presence as a house DJ, alternative pop singer, songwriter, and producer, is about to make waves in the music world with her upcoming album 'Palm Dreams.' The album, set for release on March 15th on her very own Good Crazy imprint, promises a unique fusion of commercial and underground electronic music, showcasing Barbara's remarkable talent and infectious energy.

Barbara, a Boston native, is no stranger to the music scene. Her ability to seamlessly transition between genres, combined with her magnetic stage presence, sets her apart as a true quadruple threat in the industry. Her music is a testament to the power of choosing light and joy over darkness, and her infectious positivity has endeared her to fans all over the world.

With 'Palm Dreams,' Barbara brings her three remarkable superpowers to the forefront. Her innate sense for recognizing a good beat infuses each track with a magnetic energy that captivates listeners, keeping them on their feet and moving to the rhythm. Crafting super-catchy pop hooks, Barbara's melodies linger in the minds of her audience, leaving them craving more.

Above all, Barbara's unparalleled talent for spreading joy shines through her music and her infectiously positive personality. The closing stages of the collection sees Barbara take a deeper step into the electronic realm, with club focussed groove driven productions acting as the perfect finale to an inspired selection.

"I co-wrote and co-produced Palm Dreams over 2 intense weeks in the Fall of 2022 turning my 100s of voice memos and many nights of DJing and raving into sound. The album is a journey of self-discovery and love - falling in love ad out of love, and ultimately finding unconditional love in yourself. For me, palm trees have always been in places and cities where I've been able to make my dreams come true so I am beyond grateful to finally share my music with the world and hope you fall in love with the music as much as I have." - Barbara

'Palm Dreams' is out now, witness the rise of an artist who truly epitomizes modern talent. Barbara is one to watch, and her debut album will undoubtedly leave an indelible mark on the music landscape.

Listen to the new album here: