Paging Doctor Moon Releases New Single 'Haunted'

Rising alt indie band Paging Doctor Moon has released their second single, Haunted, available on all streaming services on February 5.

Written and performed by founding member Kirsten Heibert with production, mixing, and mastering by Julian Giaimo and features from Morgan Karabel, the track explores why we hold on to relationships that are toxic.

"Haunted is about a bad relationship that feels like Groundhog Day," says Kirsten Heibert, founder of Paging Doctor Moon. "We wrote it on the porch while we were recording the rest of the album."

Paging Doctor Moon's second single is an emotional symphony paired with soulful lead vocals as the primary instrument. The track begins with a stripped and raw exploration with just vocals and guitar and builds to a fuller alternative indie soundscape flushed out with a soft electric guitar and light percussion.

Known for their deep lyricism and vocals and evocative arrangements, Paging Doctor Moon will continue to release singles this year leading up to a Spring 2021 debut album release.

Paging Doctor Moon is an alt indie band with soulful & jazzy vocals from singer/songwriter Kirsten Heibert. She founded Paging Doctor Moon in Brooklyn in 2018 under a different band name. They gigged in NYC for two years, regularly hitting NYC indie-staples Rockwood Music Hall and Arlene's Grocery. RIYL: Crumb, Lianne La Havas, Sister Sparrow, Fiona Apple, Mazzy Starr, Kat Wright.

Listen to "Haunted" here: