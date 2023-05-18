PVRIS Shares New Single 'LOVE IS A...'

On July 14 producer, singer/songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist PVRIS (Lyndsey Gunnulfsen) will drop her new album EVERGREEN via Hopeless Records.

Today she shares another peak of the LP by way of a new single "LOVE IS A..." A slick and sultry pop anthem, PVRIS notes the song was "inspired by the French phrase 'la petite mort' aka the 'little death.'"

PVRIS most recently teased the album with "GOOD ENEMY," and before that "GODDESS," a song that channels female rage, power, confidence, and autonomy all in one, "ANYWHERE BUT HERE" and "ANIMAL." Collectively the singles exemplify PVRIS' musical evolution incorporating elements of electronic, rock, and pop music.

Evergreen will mark PVRIS' fourth album and includes tracks that were co-produced by PVRIS, Mike Shinoda, JT Daly. She will be highlighting her new songs and playing old fan favorites this summer as she hits the road with an extstive tour planned. This summer PVRIS is joining the Sad Summer Festival which kicks off in Jacksonville, FL on July 6 and concludes July 29 in Irvine, CA.

Other markets include Philadelphia, PA, Chicago, IL, and Nashville, TN. She will head across the pond for the UK's Slam Dunk Festival at the end of May and return to support Fall Out Boy on their UK and Eurpean tour in October and November. All dates are listed below.

Throughout her career, Gunnulfsen's dynamic vocal abilities and instrumentation transcend effortlessly across her largely co-produced catalog, from enchanting and angelic harmonies, to aggressive and gritty deliveries that rival some of rock's greatest.

EVERGREEN dynamically showcases Gunnulfsen's multifaceted artistry, evolving from guttural, piercing delivery, to ethereal catharsis, with equal conviction and maturity. The result is an 11-track body of work that is a testament to PVRIS' decade-long dedication to craftsmanship, resilience, and innovation.

PVRIS Tour Dates:

5/27 - Hatfield, UK - Slam Dunk Festival @ Hatfield Park #

5/28 - Leeds, UK - Slam Dunk Festival @ Temple Newsam #

7/6 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place +

7/7 - Clearwater, FL - Coachman Park +

7/8 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre +

7/11 - Portsmouth, VA - Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion +

7/12 - Baltimore, MD - Pier Six Pavilion +

7/14 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center +

7/15 - Philadelphia, PA - Skyline Stage @ The Mann +

7/16 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion +

7/18 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill +

7/19 - Cincinnati, OH - Smale Riverfront Park +

7/21 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island +

7/22 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheatre at White River State Park +

7/23 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater +

7/25 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory +

7/26 - Del Valle, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater +

7/29 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheater +

8/18 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo ^

8/19 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater ^

8/22 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom ^

8/24 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern ^

8/25 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre ^

8/26 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas ^

8/28 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex ^

8/29 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre ^

9/1 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theatre ^

9/2 - Houston, TX - House of Blues ^

9/3 - Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theatre ^

9/6 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman ^

9/7 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue ^

9/9 - St Louis, MO - The Pageant ^

9/10 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live! ^

9/13 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre ^

9/14 - Cleveland, OH - House Of Blues ^

9/15 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY ^

10/17 - Cos Torwar - Warsaw, PL *

10/18 - Prague, CZ - Sportavni Hala Fortuna *

10/20 - Milan, IT - Mediolanum Forum *

10/21 - Munich, DE - Zenith *

10/23 - Paris, FR - Zenith*

10/24 - Amsterdam, NL - Afas Live*

10/25 - Brussels, BE - Forest National*

10/27 - Leeds, UK - First Direct Arena *

10/28 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro *

10/29 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena *

10/31 - Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena Birmingham *

11/2 - London, UK - The O2 *

11/6 - Oberhausen, DE - Rudolf Weber Arena*

11/7 - Hamburg, DE - Barclays Arena*

11/8 - Berlin, DE - Max Schemeling-Halle *

# Slam Dunk Festival

+ Sad Summer Festival

^ The Godless/Goddess Tour with Poppy

* supporting Fall Out Boy

Photo Credit: Matty Vogel