PUP Shares New Song 'Anaphylaxis'

Toronto's PUP released the massive Morbid Stuff last year to critical acclaim, earning countless year-end nods, their late-night debut on Late Night With Seth Meyers, and a largely sold-out world tour that had them on the road for a solid 9 months. Now the band returns with "Anaphylaxis," their first new material of 2020.

Listen and watch the claymation video directed by Callum Scott-Dyson below!

"I got the idea for the song when I was at my partner's cottage and her cousin got stung by a bee and his whole head started to swell up," says singer Stefan Babcock. "His wife, although she was concerned, also thought it was pretty hilarious and started making fun of him even as they were headed to the hospital. He ended up being totally fine, but it was just funny to watch him freaking out and her just lighting him up at the same time. It reminded me of all the times I've started panicking for whatever reason and was convinced I was dying and the world was ending and no one would take me seriously. In retrospect, I always find those overreactions pretty funny. So we wrote a goofy song about being a hypochondriac and tried to make our guitars sound like bees at the beginning of it."

Photo credit: Jess Baumung





