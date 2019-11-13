PUNK ROCK CHRISTMAS 2 Features The Members, The Vibrators, & More!

Put away the pumpkins, kids - it's time to hang the fishnet stockings, trim the plastic tree and celebrate another collection of fun, holiday-inspired ditties performed by Santa's favorite mischievous elves! Punk Rock Christmas 2 follows on the heels of the massively successful Punk Rock Christmas (released in 2015) and pulls together an even larger gathering of punk rock all-stars who perform a sleigh-full of highly original Christmas-themed songs that are sure to become staples at every family's holiday sing-a-long, such as The Vibrators "Santa Had To Go Into Rehab" and MDC's "(Merry Christmas) World's On Fire." They also transform several well-trod Christmas favorites, from "O Holy Night" to "Santa Claus Is Coming To Town," into shiny new musical gifts for the punk rock lover in your life.

Punk Rock Christmas 2 will be available on both CD in a stocking stuffer-sized digipak and on beautiful RED vinyl starting November 1 from your friends at Cleopatra Records!

Track List:

1. Tsunami Bomb - Santa Claus Is Coming To Town

2. The Rumjacks - Christmas In Killarney

3. Naked Aggression - What We Buy

4. The Members - Happy Xmas (War Is Over)

5. Pulley - O Holy Night

6. Dave Smalley & The Bandoleros - Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree

7. MDC - (Merry Christmas) World's On Fire

8. The Queers - Ramones Christmas

9. The Vibrators - Santa Had To Go Into Rehab

10. Ship Thieves - Who Put The Gum In Santa's Whiskers

11. Amber Pacific - Merry Christmas Happy Holiday

12. Reagan Youth - Punk Rock Christmas

13. Down By Law - Merry Christmas (Feels So Right)

14. Bankrupt - When Johnny Saved Christmas

15. Punchline - Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)

16. Parasites - Father Christmas [CD ONLY]

17. Unsteady Heights - Around Christmas [CD ONLY]

18. The Spears - Christmas Sucks (You Stupid fs!) [CD ONLY]

19. High Wire - Where Are You Christmas? [CD ONLY]

20. Splinter - Fairy Tales [CD ONLY]

21. Walter Etc. - Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas [CD ONLY]

22. Slap Of Reality - Last Christmas [CD ONLY]

23. Down And Outs - Merry Christmas Everybody [CD ONLY]

24. Chief State - All I Want For Christmas [CD ONLY]

25. The Widows - Please Daddy Don't Get Drunk This Christmas [CD ONLY]

26. Johnny Thunders - Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer

Pre-order/pre-save here: https://orcd.co/punkrockchristmas2





