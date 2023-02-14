P*ssy Riot & Boyfriend Invite You to 'Their Dance With the Devil' on New Single

Pussy Riot and Boyfriend's "Dance With the Devil" is a debaucherous offering that fuses rock, dance and hyperpop into a lustful anthem. This pairing stands at the forefront of counterculture and reclaiming what womxn are owed. "Dance With the Devil"'s video is premiered by PAPER Magazine.

As expected, the fans can see a depraved masterpiece co-directed by Pussy Riot creator Nadya Tolokonnikova and visual artist Yulia Shur. The video sees Boyfriend appearing opposite Tolokonnikova and features legendary model/performance artist Amanda Lepore.

"I had a Devilish time working with Boyfriend and Pussy Riot on this video! <3" says Amanda Lepore. The co-director Yulia Shur told PAPER Magazine: "What a hot, wild, disturbing and beautifully grotesque thing we've birthed into existence! It's one hell of a dance and you are invited."

Nadya adds: "I believe that Virgin Mary was a feminist, and if she lived today, she'd be making music with Boyfriend and Pussy Riot. We've co-created this piece with two of my dearest friends, both incredibly strong, dedicated and vocal female artists, Boyfriend and Yulia Shur, and isn't it everyone's dream to work with your best friends on something that excites you deeply?"

"I grew up believing in the Devil," says Boyfriend. "Try as they might to depict him as evil, my main takeaway was that he lived in the land of cigarettes and sex...he drank red wine, gambled, had a choir of electric guitars and was the keeper of the orgasm. This song is an invitation to the Devil's party, where indulgence isn't a sin and temptation isn't a threat. It's also an inversion of the patriarchal depictions of Satan... if God is a woman, so is the Devil, and she's way more fun to hang with."

ABOUT CO-DIRECTOR YULIA SHUR:

Yulia Shur is a Belarusian-born art photographer, director, and self portrait artist based in Los Angeles.Through her work, she stretches the definition of photography, using her toolbox full of shapes, lines, colors and lucid dreams. Yulia's photographs have been published in magazines such as VICE, NYLON, Dazed, King Kong Magazine, i-D Japan, Hypebeast, and Rolling Stone to name a few. Her art has also been featured in over 20 group and solo shows. She enjoys playing with concepts of illusions, poisoned beauty, death, fear, and subconscious fantasies.

ABOUT ARTIST / CO-DIRECTOR NADYA TOLOKONNIKOVA:

Conceptual artist and activist Nadya Tolokonnikova is the creator of Pussy Riot, a global feminist protest art movement. Today, hundreds of people identify as a part of the Pussy Riot community.

She was sentenced in 2012 to 2 years' imprisonment following an anti-Putin performance. Went through a hunger strike protesting savage prison conditions and ended up being sent far away to a Siberian penal colony, where she managed to maintain her artistic activity and with her prison punk band she made a tour around Siberian labor camps. Published a book "Read and riot: Pussy Riot's guide to activism".

Co-founder of independent news service and media outlet, Mediazona, she has spoken before the US Congress, British Parliament, and European Parliament, appeared as herself on season 3 of House of Cards and performed at Banksy's Dismaland exhibition.

Pussy Riot's Punk-prayer was named by The Guardian among the best art pieces of the 21st century ("feminist, explicitly anti-Putin, protesting the banning of gay pride and the Orthodox church's support of the president"), collaborated with Bansky on his "Dismaland" exhibition, endorsed by Marina Abramović and Ai Weiwei, created an immersive experience at London's Saatchi gallery.

Pussy Riot joined the NFT community in early 2021, co-founder of UnicornDAO, instrumental in raising over $7m with UkraineDAO, a PleasrDAO member, and a supporter of a stronger female representation in the NFT space. Pussy Riot stands for gender fluidity, inclusivity, matriarchy, love, laughter, decentralization, anarchy, and anti-authoritarianism.

ABOUT ARTIST BOYFRIEND:

Boyfriend is a songwriter (Big Freedia, Charli XCX, Pussy Riot, Slayyyter, Mala Rodriguez, etc.), producer (Rebecca Black, Jon Batiste, Big Freedia) and performer. A festival darling ("Bonnaroo's Best Find" - Bob Lefsetz, "Top 10 Performances of Outside Lands" - Rolling Stone), Boyfriend is best known for her over-the-top live show.

Photo credit: Yulia Shur