Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
P*ssy Riot & Boyfriend Invite You to 'Their Dance With the Devil' on New Single

P*ssy Riot & Boyfriend Invite You to 'Their Dance With the Devil' on New Single

The track was released alongside a new music video.

Feb. 14, 2023  

Pussy Riot and Boyfriend's "Dance With the Devil" is a debaucherous offering that fuses rock, dance and hyperpop into a lustful anthem. This pairing stands at the forefront of counterculture and reclaiming what womxn are owed. "Dance With the Devil"'s video is premiered by PAPER Magazine.

As expected, the fans can see a depraved masterpiece co-directed by Pussy Riot creator Nadya Tolokonnikova and visual artist Yulia Shur. The video sees Boyfriend appearing opposite Tolokonnikova and features legendary model/performance artist Amanda Lepore.

"I had a Devilish time working with Boyfriend and Pussy Riot on this video! <3" says Amanda Lepore. The co-director Yulia Shur told PAPER Magazine: "What a hot, wild, disturbing and beautifully grotesque thing we've birthed into existence! It's one hell of a dance and you are invited."

Nadya adds: "I believe that Virgin Mary was a feminist, and if she lived today, she'd be making music with Boyfriend and Pussy Riot. We've co-created this piece with two of my dearest friends, both incredibly strong, dedicated and vocal female artists, Boyfriend and Yulia Shur, and isn't it everyone's dream to work with your best friends on something that excites you deeply?"

"I grew up believing in the Devil," says Boyfriend. "Try as they might to depict him as evil, my main takeaway was that he lived in the land of cigarettes and sex...he drank red wine, gambled, had a choir of electric guitars and was the keeper of the orgasm. This song is an invitation to the Devil's party, where indulgence isn't a sin and temptation isn't a threat. It's also an inversion of the patriarchal depictions of Satan... if God is a woman, so is the Devil, and she's way more fun to hang with."

ABOUT CO-DIRECTOR YULIA SHUR:

Yulia Shur is a Belarusian-born art photographer, director, and self portrait artist based in Los Angeles.Through her work, she stretches the definition of photography, using her toolbox full of shapes, lines, colors and lucid dreams. Yulia's photographs have been published in magazines such as VICE, NYLON, Dazed, King Kong Magazine, i-D Japan, Hypebeast, and Rolling Stone to name a few. Her art has also been featured in over 20 group and solo shows. She enjoys playing with concepts of illusions, poisoned beauty, death, fear, and subconscious fantasies.

ABOUT ARTIST / CO-DIRECTOR NADYA TOLOKONNIKOVA:

Conceptual artist and activist Nadya Tolokonnikova is the creator of Pussy Riot, a global feminist protest art movement. Today, hundreds of people identify as a part of the Pussy Riot community.

She was sentenced in 2012 to 2 years' imprisonment following an anti-Putin performance. Went through a hunger strike protesting savage prison conditions and ended up being sent far away to a Siberian penal colony, where she managed to maintain her artistic activity and with her prison punk band she made a tour around Siberian labor camps. Published a book "Read and riot: Pussy Riot's guide to activism".

Co-founder of independent news service and media outlet, Mediazona, she has spoken before the US Congress, British Parliament, and European Parliament, appeared as herself on season 3 of House of Cards and performed at Banksy's Dismaland exhibition.

Pussy Riot's Punk-prayer was named by The Guardian among the best art pieces of the 21st century ("feminist, explicitly anti-Putin, protesting the banning of gay pride and the Orthodox church's support of the president"), collaborated with Bansky on his "Dismaland" exhibition, endorsed by Marina Abramović and Ai Weiwei, created an immersive experience at London's Saatchi gallery.

Pussy Riot joined the NFT community in early 2021, co-founder of UnicornDAO, instrumental in raising over $7m with UkraineDAO, a PleasrDAO member, and a supporter of a stronger female representation in the NFT space. Pussy Riot stands for gender fluidity, inclusivity, matriarchy, love, laughter, decentralization, anarchy, and anti-authoritarianism.

ABOUT ARTIST BOYFRIEND:

Boyfriend is a songwriter (Big Freedia, Charli XCX, Pussy Riot, Slayyyter, Mala Rodriguez, etc.), producer (Rebecca Black, Jon Batiste, Big Freedia) and performer. A festival darling ("Bonnaroo's Best Find" - Bob Lefsetz, "Top 10 Performances of Outside Lands" - Rolling Stone), Boyfriend is best known for her over-the-top live show.

Photo credit: Yulia Shur



VIDEO: Lizzy McAlpine Unveils ceilings Video Photo
VIDEO: Lizzy McAlpine Unveils 'ceilings' Video
Breakout artist Lizzy McAlpine unveils a video for her hit song “ceilings” directed by frequent collaborator Gus Black (Phoebe Bridgers, Sheryl Crow). “ceilings” continues to see week over week growth with nearly 60 million streams and counting. The track is featured as one of Apple Music 1’s “23 For ’23,” where Lizzy is a new artist to watch.
Lizzo, Sabrina Carpenter & More Join Lollapalooza Stockholm 2023 Lineup Photo
Lizzo, Sabrina Carpenter & More Join Lollapalooza Stockholm 2023 Lineup
The third annual Lollapalooza Stockholm has released its 2023 lineup featuring Travis Scott, Lizzo, Mumford & Sons, Lil Nas X, Zara Larsson, Kygo and many more. Lollapalooza Stockholm will take place June 29-July1, 2023, at Gärdet, a beautiful park in the heart of the city, and will feature four stages, culinary selections, art, and much more.
Desire Marea Shares New Track Be Free Photo
Desire Marea Shares New Track 'Be Free'
Along with the album announcement, he has shared the first single and its striking accompanying video, “Be Free”. On “Be Free” Desire Marea subtly judges a former lover on his inability to accept himself. The song journeys from tense percussive jazz to a gospel-esque swell of horns and synth, representative of the lovers’ stubbornness.
JVKE Announces Debut Headlining North American Tour Dates Photo
JVKE Announces Debut Headlining North American Tour Dates
JVKE announces this tour following the massive success of his hit single “golden hour,” which has been streamed and viewed over 700 million times worldwide times to date. The track has consistently been climbing the charts, where it is currently #10 at Top 40 Radio and reached #10 on the Billboard Hot 100.

From This Author - Michael Major


P!NK Shares New Song 'When I Get There' From 'TRUSTFALL' AlbumP!NK Shares New Song 'When I Get There' From 'TRUSTFALL' Album
February 14, 2023

Critically-acclaimed singer-songwriter and global pop icon P!NK will release her highly-anticipated ninth studio album, TRUSTFALL, this week. P!NK has released the album's opening track, 'When I Get There,' today. The track is dedicated to her late father. Watch the new lyric video, featuring home footage of the two of them, now!
Tammy Glover Releases 'LA, I Love You'Tammy Glover Releases 'LA, I Love You'
February 14, 2023

The song is the lead-off single from WENDY, MY DARLING, an album that also serves as the soundtrack to an acclaimed indie musical of the same name. The song aspires to join the canon of other love songs to cities throughout pop culture from “New York, New York” to “(Chicago Is) My Kind of Town” and “I Love L.A.”
Caroline Polachek Shares New Album 'Desire, I Want to Turn Into You'Caroline Polachek Shares New Album 'Desire, I Want to Turn Into You'
February 14, 2023

This collection - co-produced almost entirely by Polachek and Danny L. Harle - experiments with melodies & sounds less familiar in the pop mainstream, from the Scottish bagpipes in “Blood And Butter” to flamenco rhythms in “Sunset.” An ethereal experience, this album is filled with lush vocal adornments, lyrics bursting with odes to love.
Kimya Dawson Shares Cover of Daniel Johnston's 'Follow That Dream'Kimya Dawson Shares Cover of Daniel Johnston's 'Follow That Dream'
February 14, 2023

The compilation, originally shared as a CD-only release in 2006, features standout performances of Johnston classic by some of indie music's greatest talents, including: Danielson & Sufjan Stevens, Kimya Dawson, Dot Allison, Mike Watt, Jad Fair & Kramer, Jeffrey Lewis, LUMBEROB, R. Stevie Moore, and more.
Disney Music Group Announces New Label Venture With D'MileDisney Music Group Announces New Label Venture With D'Mile
February 14, 2023

Good Company Records backed by Andscape/DMG is the creation of the award-winning, prolific producer and songwriter, who has worked with H.E.R., Silk Sonic, Rihanna, Bruno Mars, Janet Jackson, Mary J. Blige, Ty Dolla $ign, Chris Brown, Lucky Daye and Charlie Wilson amongst many others.
share