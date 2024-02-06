PSYMON SPINE Share Newest Single 'Bored Of Guitars'

Their new album is set to release on February 23 through Northern Spy Records.

By: Feb. 06, 2024

Brooklyn's Psymon Spine has just unveiled their latest single, "Bored of Guitar," offering another glimpse into their upcoming album, Head Body Connector, set to release on February 23 through Northern Spy Records.

The LP is a raw, dynamic, guitar-forward studio record from a band obsessed with production. It's also a record that, more so than any previous Psymon release, is explicitly informed by the band's notoriously cathartic, emotionally charged live show. 

“Bored of Guitar,”' the record's third single, is a provocation because it's built around the guitar. The band - Noah Prebish, Peter Spears, and Brother Michael - share, “‘Bored of Guitar' was one of the earlier tracks we worked on for Head Body Connector. Like many of our songs, it started as two separate ideas that Peter, Michael, and I (Noah) smashed into one and then expanded upon.

The lyrics came to me piecemeal inspired by conversations I had been having with Michael about the kind of guitar-centric dude rock bands we were getting tired of seeing. The underlying fear for me, of course, was that we were one of those bands. Nothing disgusts a person like seeing in others what bothers them about themselves.

The song is an amped-up meditation on (amongst other things) self-criticism, priorities shifting around, and the hilarious, painful, beautiful, humiliating, exhilarating experience of being in a band. It's also about me working on my relationship with my younger self, the one who set most of my current life experiences into motion long ago. I love him and we've both got notes for each other.”   

The video for “Bored of Guitar” was directed by Max Mainwood who says “I wanted to represent this song with a visual narrative that came from the band's storytelling, but also pull from my personal interpretation of the song. This video plays as an energetic backdrop to a groovy tune, as well as an underlying story left for the audience to discover.”   

Today's single is the follow up to “Boys,” and the irreverent “Wizard Acid,” a woozy disco track loaded with catchy synths. As the band gears up for their upcoming tours across the United States, the UK, and Europe this Spring, fans can anticipate a mix of fan-favorites and tracks from Head Body Connector. The dates kick off March 10 in Nashville, TN and include a stop at SXSW before a hometown show at Brooklyn's Baby's All Right on March 23. Tickets are on sale here and all dates are listed below.   

Imbued with a sense of disorienting euphoria, Head Body Connector embraces abstract pop as a vessel in which to explore time and change. The follow up to 2021's Charismatic Megafauna, the 3rd full-length offering from Psymon Spine is both an ode to the dissonance of temporality, and an ecstatic tribute to friendship and harmony in the face of that dissonance.

Ironically Head Body Connector, though ready-made to be performed, was mostly written in 2020, when shows were not happening. The band split their time between various home studios and friends' back porches in Montauk, the Catskills, Boston, and Brooklyn. Outside it was fall, crisp autumn air, political disquietude looming in the background lending itself to an undeniable longing for companionship.

“It felt like we had collectively jumped from one timeline to another, more bizarre one,” says Noah. The theme of time - fractured, chopped, and screwed - is central both to the songs and album art for HBC, the latter of which was designed by New York-based artist Bucky Boudreau. It appears in the form of alternative measurements of passing seconds, minutes, days, lifetimes - a cracked egg, tally marks on a chalkboard, and infinity signs made of camp bracelets.

“Head Body Connector is our response to a world even more chaotic than usual,” says Peter Spears, “and an exploration of the little joys, anxieties, and absurdities that world has to offer.”

About Psymon Spine

Psymon Spine's origins date back to Prebish and Spears meeting in college and finding common ground in their artistic aims: “We wanted to make something that was experimental, but also accessible and satisfying,” Prebish states. In 2015 they dropped their self-titled debut EP and in 2021 Charismatic Megafauna. Along the way Psymon Spine have become figures in the Brooklyn dance scene known for their recurring party Secret Friend.

Psymon Spine tour dates

March 10 - The Basement - Nashville TN

March 11 - Wiseacre Brewing - Memphis TN

March 12 - WOMH - Houston TX

March 13 - SXSW - Austin TX

March 14 - SXSW - Austin TX

March 15- SXSW - Austin TX

March 16 - New New Fest - Dallas TX

March 17 - Saturn Bar - New Orleans LA

March 18 - 529 - Atlanta GA

March 19 - Different Wrld - Asheville NC

March 20 - Richmond Music Hall - Richmond VA

March 21 - Pie Shop - Washington DC

March 22 - Silk City - Philadelphia PA

March 23 - Baby's All Right - Brooklyn, NY

May 15 - Lexington - London UK

May 18 - Paradiso - NL Amsterdam (London Calling Festival)

May 20 - POPUP! - FR Paris

May 21 - Cactus Café - Bruges BE

May 23 - Yuca Club - Cologne DE

May 24 - Turmzimmer (Uebel & Gefährlich) - Hamburg DE

May 25 - Ideal Bar - Copenhagen DK

May 27 - Urban Spree - Berlin DE

May 28 - Bardzo Bardzo - Warsaw PL

May 30 - Cross Club - Prague CZ

June 1 - Rhiz (Bar Modern) - Vienna AT

Photo Credit: POND Creative



