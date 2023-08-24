PRONOUN Debuts 'SLAP ME IN THE FACE' New Single

PRONOUN is BACK; the artist moniker of Alyse Vellturo, has released a new one two punch single + video for “SLAP ME IN THE FACE”. It’s her first release in over two years, following the release of the ‘OMG I MADE IT’ EP in 2021.

“SLAP ME IN THE FACE is about a crazy night in with someone that turned into an internal joke of what if the world was literally fing you,” explains Vellturo on the lyrics of the song. “ It’s about wanting a better situation but giving in and getting stuck in a moment where everything doesn't feel horrible.This song poured out of me in one sitting; written, recorded, and produced in one day. The songs I feel the most about, always seem to come this way.”

The accompanying video shows Vellturo being absolutely pelted by dodgeballs coming at her at every angle.

“Given the title, I always imagined getting somehow slapped in the face in slow motion,” Vellturo says. “When putting a mood board together for the new PRONOUN era I was reminded of one of my favorite scenes in a movie. I <3 Huckabees is a film I could watch everyday until the end of time and discover a new easter egg.

At one point Mark Wahlberg and Jason Schwartzmen end up on a log in the park together taking turns thwacking each other in the face with a red rubber ball until they feel a moment of nothingness. They call it "the ball thing". It fit how I was feeling perfectly when making this song. From that moment I knew it needed to be me standing in a studio getting absolutely destroyed with red dodgeballs.”

PRONOUN recently announced upcoming headline shows and dates supporting SLOTHRUST. A full list of dates can be found below. Tickets are on sale now and available here.

UPCOMING TOUR DATES

* PRONOUN Headline

^ supporting Slothrust

August 20 - Keene, NH - Nova Arts ^

August 22 - Boston, MA - Deep Cuts *

August 23 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall ^

August 24 - Albany, NY - Empire Underground ^

August 25 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground ^

August 26- Portland, ME - Portland House of Music ^

August 29 - New York, NY - Heaven Can Wait *

November 12 - Syracuse, NY - Song & Dance ^

November 13 - Jameston, NY - Skatepark ^

November 16 - Columbia, MO - Rose Music Hall ^

November 17 - Omaha, NE - Reverb ^

11/18 - Wichita, KS - Wave ^

11/19 - Colorado Springs, CO - Black Sheep ^