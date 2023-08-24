PRONOUN Debuts 'SLAP ME IN THE FACE' New Single

PRONOUN recently announced upcoming headline shows and dates supporting SLOTHRUST.
PRONOUN is BACK; the artist moniker of Alyse Vellturo, has released a new one two punch single + video for “SLAP ME IN THE FACE”. It’s her first release in over two years, following the release of the ‘OMG I MADE IT’ EP in 2021.
“SLAP ME IN THE FACE is about a crazy night in with someone that turned into an internal joke of what if the world was literally fing you,” explains Vellturo on the lyrics of the song. “ It’s about wanting a better situation but giving in and getting stuck in a moment where everything doesn't feel horrible.This song poured out of me in one sitting; written, recorded, and produced in one day. The songs I feel the most about, always seem to come this way.”
The accompanying video shows Vellturo being absolutely pelted by dodgeballs coming at her at every angle.
“Given the title, I always imagined getting somehow slapped in the face in slow motion,” Vellturo says. “When putting a mood board together for the new PRONOUN era I was reminded of one of my favorite scenes in a movie. I <3 Huckabees is a film I could watch everyday until the end of time and discover a new easter egg.
At one point Mark Wahlberg and Jason Schwartzmen end up on a log in the park together taking turns thwacking each other in the face with a red rubber ball until they feel a moment of nothingness. They call it "the ball thing". It fit how I was feeling perfectly when making this song. From that moment I knew it needed to be me standing in a studio getting absolutely destroyed with red dodgeballs.”
PRONOUN recently announced upcoming headline shows and dates supporting SLOTHRUST. A full list of dates can be found below. Tickets are on sale now and available here.
* PRONOUN Headline
^ supporting Slothrust
August 20 - Keene, NH - Nova Arts ^
August 22 - Boston, MA - Deep Cuts *
August 23 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall ^
August 24 - Albany, NY - Empire Underground ^
August 25 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground ^
August 26- Portland, ME - Portland House of Music ^
August 29 - New York, NY - Heaven Can Wait *
November 12 - Syracuse, NY - Song & Dance ^
November 13 - Jameston, NY - Skatepark ^
November 16 - Columbia, MO - Rose Music Hall ^
November 17 - Omaha, NE - Reverb ^
11/18 - Wichita, KS - Wave ^
11/19 - Colorado Springs, CO - Black Sheep ^
