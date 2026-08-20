PRETTY IN PINK Soundtrack to Get 40th Anniversary Vinyl Reissue

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UMe is celebrating the 40th anniversary of Pretty in Pink, the beloved 1986 film from Writer/Executive Producer John Hughes, with a limited-edition reissue of its iconic soundtrack, available August 28.

As essential as the film itself, the music captures the story's emotional truth—freezing moments in time with the vivid clarity of memories that linger for decades. Film soundtracks hold a rare power to shape identity, influencing who we are, where we belong, and the social experiences that define youth. Few filmmakers understood the coming-of-age experience quite like John Hughes, and Pretty in Pink stands as one of his most enduring cultural touchstones.

Anchored by era-defining songs including The Psychedelic Furs' Top 5 title track 'Pretty in Pink,' OMD's iconic 'If You Leave,' The Smiths' 'Please, Please, Please Let Me Get What I Want,' and Echo & The Bunnymen's sweeping anthem 'Bring on the Dancing Horses,' and INXS fan-favorite deep-cut, 'Do Wot You Do,' the Pretty in Pink soundtrack became a defining voice of its time—shaping mood, identity, and belonging in ways few films ever achieve. More than four decades after its theatrical release, Pretty in Pink continues to resonate across generations, its music and themes echoing with each new audience navigating the universal challenges of growing up.

The 40th Anniversary edition will be released as a limited-edition pink glitter-filled vinyl 1LP, housed in a gatefold sleeve featuring film photography, and will include two bonus tracks previously unavailable on the soundtrack: Otis Redding's 'Try a Little Tenderness' and Talk Back's 'Rudy.' A standard-weight black 1LP featuring the original tracklist is also available.

The 40th Anniversary edition is released with the kind cooperation of Hughes Music and Paramount Pictures.

1LP Pink Glitter-Filled Vinyl Tracklist

SIDE A

'If You Leave' - Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark (OMD) - 4:24

'Left of Center' - Suzanne Vega (feat. Joe Jackson) - 3:32

'Get to Know Ya' - Jesse Johnson - 3:33

'Do Wot You Do' - INXS - 3:17

'Pretty in Pink' - The Psychedelic Furs - 4:40

'Try A Little Tenderness' - Otis Redding - 3:49

SIDE B

'Shell-Shock' - New Order - 6:04

'Round, Round' - Belouis Some - 4:06

'Wouldn't It Be Good' - Danny Hutton Hitters - 3:43

'Bring on the Dancing Horses' - Echo & The Bunnymen - 3:58

'Please Please Please Let Me Get What I Want' - The Smiths - 1:50

'Rudy' - Talk Back - 4:17

1LP Black Tracklist

SIDE A

'If You Leave' - Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark (OMD) - 4:24

'Left of Center' - Suzanne Vega (feat. Joe Jackson) - 3:32

'Get to Know Ya' - Jesse Johnson - 3:33

'Do Wot You Do' - INXS - 3:17

'Pretty in Pink' - The Psychedelic Furs - 4:40

SIDE B

'Shell-Shock' - New Order - 6:04

'Round, Round' - Belouis Some - 4:06

'Wouldn't It Be Good' - Danny Hutton Hitters - 3:43

'Bring on the Dancing Horses' - Echo & The Bunnymen - 3:58

'Please Please Please Let Me Get What I Want' - The Smiths - 1:50

About Pretty in Pink

Teen sensations Molly Ringwald (Sixteen Candles, The Breakfast Club) and Andrew McCarthy (St. Elmo's Fire) drew rave reviews for their starring performances in this hit love story, directed by Howard Deutch, and executive-produced and written by John Hughes (Ferris Bueller's Day Off, Planes, Trains, and Automobiles). Andie is a high school girl from the other side of town. Blane's the wealthy heartthrob who asks her to prom. But as fast as their romance builds, it's threatened by the painful reality of peer pressure. From its bittersweet story to its hip New Wave soundtrack, the film features great supporting performances from Harry Dean Stanton, Jon Cryer, Annie Potts, and James Spader. Available now on Digital in remastered 4K Ultra HD from Paramount Pictures.

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