PRETTY AWKWARD 'Get Weird' On Debut Full Length Album Out Now

Seattle Alternative band PRETTY AWKWARD are inviting fans to GET WEIRD with the release of their debut full length album.

The 11 track efforts covers a wide range of topics – from being young and reckless and having too good a time, to the vagaries of love in its many forms, and the ennui from boredom that sometimes overtakes us. They skillfully blend alternative rock and pop sounds into an intoxicating mix. We are all pretty awkward sometimes in life – and this collection of songs tells the story with grooves and good humor.

The band’s Nicholas Wiggins says “It’s been a long crazy road to get here with the completed GET WEIRD album. I see this LP as a beautiful reflection of our journey over the last couple years. Diving even deeper into our art became the mission of that very journey. Through times when it felt like the world was burning down around us. We really dug-in to bring this vision of ours to life. I am so grateful to have the opportunity to share it with the universe”.

He continues “The album got its name GET WEIRD from our song that’s the title track. It was one of the last few songs we wrote along with “Bad Habit” that we instantly felt had to be on this album. Since we call ourselves PRETTY AWKWARD - it only made absolute sense to us to call the album GET WEIRD. Nothing about this band has ever been normal and we might as well embrace our true selves. We want everyone to go out and GET WEIRD because this human experience is PRETTY AWKWARD, when you think about it. I hope fans truly feel our energy of this playful dance we like to have with the universe in our music. Join us on this GET WEIRD wave and see where we take you! “

Fall tour dates in the Northwest are in the works, with a full tour set to launch in early 2024.

About PRETTY AWKWARD:

The band’s Austin Held (Lead Vocals, Guitar, Keyboards) and Nicholas Wiggins (Bass, Piano) have been friends since they were young and grew up together in West Seattle. That long-time chemistry resonates throughout their music and shows their diverse musical tastes.

Their sound is a mosaic of cinematic keys, delicate guitars, and clever and catchy lyrics. Being fans of all genres of music, PRETTY AWKWARD have a wide spectrum of influences ranging from Pop to Rock and Hip Hop along with EDM, resulting in familiar sounds to such artists as Twenty One Pilots, OneRepublic and Bastille.

The music proves as unpredictable as it does undeniable. “We just sort of make what naturally comes out of us,” says Nicholas. “We never try to sound a certain way or do a certain thing.” Austin agrees, saying “We go all over the spectrum. “There are parts that are Alternative Rock (“Misfits”; “Bored”), but there’s an Anthemic electronic influence, too (“Higher”). You might find some hip-hop vibes in there (“Bad Habit”) and we are definitely Pop at points (“Hang Out”).

In the end, PRETTY AWKWARD makes a real connection with fans by simply being themselves. They’ve being playing sold-out shows in the Northwest and throughout the West Coast since their inception. “I just hope you can relate when you listen to us,” Austin leaves off. “If somebody takes away anything, it’s this level of relatability. You can interpret these songs in so many different ways. That’s a beautiful thing. The message is breathe, relax, and chill. It might sound like a pipe dream, but what else really matters? Life should be fun. We’re here to enjoy ourselves and play music.” Nicholas adds, “We all feel a little awkward sometimes in our lives. There is beauty and growth in those moments. That’s why we are all PRETTY AWKWARD.”