POWERWOLF Announces More USA Performances

Tickets are going on sale this Friday the 13th at 10:00 AM local time.

Jan. 11, 2023  

German heavy metal giants POWERWOLF currently reign as their country's most successful modern metal export, but have already begun swiftly converting North American audiences to the wolfpack - quickly proving their potency in America and Canada by selling out the first performance date they announced in each country.

With these February performances in New York City and Montreal already sold out and Worcester, MA's ticket counts dangerously low, POWERWOLF now offer even more chances to join the fun in America this spring! The band has just added March dates in Los Angeles, CA, San Francisco, CA, Denver, CO and Dallas, TX to their takeover of North America - with tickets going on sale this Friday the 13th at 10:00 AM local time.

See below for all current POWERWOLF tour dates. For tickets and more information, make sure to check local venue listings HERE

These dates in February and March will be the very first time that North American POWERWOLF fans will get their chance to feed the need for the 'Wolf - live and in person! POWERWOLF is internationally renowned for their colossal, breathtaking world-class stage shows, so come see what all of the buzz is about and feast your eyes on one of the most impressive live spectacles in heavy music!

POWERWOLF Confirmed Live Dates

Live in North America 2023:

2/23/2023: New York, NY @ The Palladium

2/24/2023: Montreal, QC @ M TELUS

2/25/2023: Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

3/20/2023: Dallas, TX @ The Factory

3/22/2023: Denver, CO @ The Ogden Theatre

3/24/2023: San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

3/25/2023: Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

Exclusive Interludium Release Show:

4/6/2023: Köln, Germany @ Palladium

Confirmed Festivals:

6/2-4/2023: Pilzen, Czech Republic @ Metalfest

6/4/2023: Hungary @ Barba Negra Open Air

6/6/2023: Romania @ Romexpo

6/7-10/2023: Austria @ Nova Rock Festival

6/17/2023: France @ Hellfest Open Air

6/22-24/2023: Norway @ Tons of Rock

6/28-7/1/2023: Spain @ Resurrection Fest

7/15/2023: Saarbrücken, Germany @ SB Open Air

8/11-13/2023: Belgium @ Alcatraz Festival

8/16-19/2023: Germany @ Summer Breeze Festival

8/17-19/2023: Germany @ Reload Festival

8/26/2023: Germany @ Giessener Kultursommer



