PKWY Tavern Hosts Haunting Halloween Block Party, Oct. 31

PKWY Tavern invites goons and goblins to eat, drink and be scary during the spook-tacular Halloween-themed block party on Thursday, Oct. 31. Beginning at 9 p.m., partygoers can celebrate at PKWY Flamingo with a variety of frightening festivities including an inflatable jousting ring, photobooths, live music and LED swing sets, as well as Bacardi cocktail samplings, delicious bar bites and festive drink specials. Later in the evening, PKWY Tavern will leave no trick un-treated or partygoer un-thrilled as revelers who don their sexiest, scariest and most outrages costumes will have the chance to win $1,000, proving there is no better place to celebrate All Hallows' Eve.

PKWY Tavern is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week with locations all across the Las Vegas Valley. For more information or to reserve a table, please visit PKWYTavern.com/Reservations or call 702.586.3557.





