PINK FOOTAGE Reveal Debut Single 'Stuck'

Pink Footage are Oli Cummins, Michael Edward, Hannah Lodge and Tom Shand.

By: Aug. 21, 2023

POPULAR

SWEENEY TODD, COMPANY, INTO THE WOODS, And ASSASSINS Remastered Recordings Now Available F Photo 1 SWEENEY TODD, COMPANY, INTO THE WOODS, And ASSASSINS Remastered Recordings Now Available From Sony Masterworks
Reneé Rapp to Debut 'Pretty Girls' Music Video Directed By Cara Delevingne Tomorrow Photo 2 Reneé Rapp to Debut 'Pretty Girls' Music Video Directed By Cara Delevingne
Listen: Hear Idina Menzel's New Dance Album 'Drama Queen' Photo 3 Listen: Hear Idina Menzel's New Dance Album 'Drama Queen'
BOILER ROOM SOUTHALL Announces Programme Lineup Photo 4 BOILER ROOM SOUTHALL Announces Programme Lineup

PINK FOOTAGE Reveal Debut Single 'Stuck'

Liverpool four-piece - PINK FOOTAGE - have unveiled “Stuck”, the band’s debut single under their new moniker.

A crooked and angular offering that sees spiky post-punk rhythms and frenetic guitars jostle against warped spoken-word vocal harmonies, “Stuck” is a nod to the claustrophobia and restlessness that led the foursome to form Pink Footage in the first place.

Of the story behind the new track, Michael Edward of the band explains:

“It’s about stagnation: personal, romantic, artistic. It’s the suffocating feeling of routine calcifying around you as time gets faster, and feeling that urge to tear everything up.”

With the track’s main riff dating back to the band’s former life, “Stuck” wasn’t officially finished until they began thrashing out ideas in what they remember as a “super collaborative and experimental” recording process.

“The band had learned to do a large part of the recording ourselves” Michael adds, “so we had the time to try new techniques and let the song unfold in the recording process, rather than having to nail it on a short timescale like you have to when the clock’s ticking on your studio budget.”

Recorded between Yellowbird Studios, RPM Studios and Michael’s own flat, “Stuck” was mixed and mastered by Michael and engineered by Peter Harrison and Connor Dickson.

Pink Footage are Oli Cummins, Michael Edward, Hannah Lodge and Tom Shand. Rising from the ashes of Liverpool rock stalwarts Elevant, the band were born after realising they’d “wasted the time gifted to them by Covid doing the same thing they always did” and deciding it was time for a change.

Taking the old horse round the back and giving it a coup de grace, the band’s old setlist was laid to rest, with memories glued into the photo album and placed firmly on the shelf. With a newfound identity as a four-piece thanks to the addition of Oli Cummins, the band saw their sounds taking a janky, angular and at times sinister turn.

Realising the time had come to recognise this new chapter fully, the band christened themselves with a new name, Pink Footage, taken from a transformation they’d witnessed on old, chemically degraded war footage.

“It’s taking something hyper-masculine, and putting a jarring, pink, campy filter over it. We felt like that was a good mirror to the music we’re writing now, and to the post-modern way rock music is made now”.

Re-emerging with new purpose and with a whole new live set-up, Pink Footage are back with a bang. Debut single “Stuck” is out now - turn it up!

PINK FOOTAGE LIVE DATES

22/9 - Future Yard in Birkenhead (supporting System Exclusive)
12/10 - Jimmy’s,  Liverpool

Photo Credit: Liam Joelson 




RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Lady Gaga Celebrates 15 Year Anniversary of Debut Album The Fame Photo
Lady Gaga Celebrates 15 Year Anniversary of Debut Album 'The Fame'

Lady Gaga celebrates the 15-year anniversary of her historic debut album The Fame. The 6x RIAA certified platinum album has sold over 23 million copies worldwide and boasts certified diamond singles “Just Dance” (11x platinum) and “Poker Face” (10x platinum) and multi-platinum singles “Paparazzi” (5x platinum) and “LoveGame” (3x platinum).

2
Barny Fletcher Releases New Single Smell Real Nice Photo
Barny Fletcher Releases New Single 'Smell Real Nice'

Today, London-based artist Barny Fletcher has released a new single titled 'Smell Real Nice.' The song is the latest track from Barny's forthcoming debut album, Lonestar, due out September 15 via Guin Records. Listen to 'Smell Real Nice' now here. Watch the official video here.

3
The ASCAP Foundation Partners With DC Jazz Festival Photo
The ASCAP Foundation Partners With DC Jazz Festival

The ASCAP Foundation, under the leadership of President Paul Williams and Executive Director Nicole George-Middleton, has joined forces with the DC Jazz Festival, headed by President & CEO Sunny Sumter, to support the development of up-and-coming jazz artists.

4
Ten-time Grammy Nominee Tauren Wells New EP, Take It All Back, Is Out Today Photo
Ten-time Grammy Nominee Tauren Wells' New EP, Take It All Back, Is Out Today

Ten-time GRAMMY Award nominee Tauren Wells returns with Take It All Back, released today by Capitol Records/CCMG. The four-song EP includes a powerful new version of 'Crazy About You,' which impacts radio today, plus three brand-new songs.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Amber Riley & Taye Diggs to Voice Ursula & King Triton in Disney's ARIEL Animated Series Inspired By THE LITTLE MERMAIDAmber Riley & Taye Diggs to Voice Ursula & King Triton in Disney's ARIEL Animated Series Inspired By THE LITTLE MERMAID
Magnolia Park Unveil Two New EP's 'HeartEater' & 'MoonEater'Magnolia Park Unveil Two New EP's 'HeartEater' & 'MoonEater'
Lil Zay Osama Returns With New Mixtape '4 the Trenches'Lil Zay Osama Returns With New Mixtape '4 the Trenches'
YUNG FAZO Drops 'Starboy'YUNG FAZO Drops 'Starboy'

Videos

Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video Video Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video
The Teen Critics Have the Time of Their Lives at BACK TO THE FUTURE Video
The Teen Critics Have the Time of Their Lives at BACK TO THE FUTURE
Watch Norm Lewis Perform ''Til I Hear You Sing' at the LOVE NEVER DIES West End Concert Sitzprobe Video
Watch Norm Lewis Perform ''Til I Hear You Sing' at the LOVE NEVER DIES West End Concert Sitzprobe
The Company of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Meets the Press! Video
The Company of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Meets the Press!
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
THE COTTAGE
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
THE LION KING
MJ THE MUSICAL