PHOTO: Britney Spears Honors the 20th Anniversary of 'Oops!... I Did It Again' With a Flashback Photo
Britney Spears took to Instagram to celebrate the 20th anniversary of her song "Oops!...I Did It Again" with a flashback photo!
Oops!....how did 20 years go by so fast ??? ?!??! I can't believe it. I remember that red suit was so freaking hot .... but the dance was fun ?? and it made the shoot fly by !!!!! And now we're sitting in quarantine wishing we were on Mars ? ..... of course I am just kidding !!!!! But seriously you have all shown so much support for this song and I thank you for it .... sending love to you all ❤️❤️❤️❤️ !!!!!
A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Mar 27, 2020 at 4:01pm PDT