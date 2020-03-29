PHOTO: Britney Spears Honors the 20th Anniversary of 'Oops!... I Did It Again' With a Flashback Photo

Britney Spears took to Instagram to celebrate the 20th anniversary of her song "Oops!...I Did It Again" with a flashback photo!

"Oops!....how did 20 years go by so fast," she writes. "I can't believe it. I remember that red suit was so freaking hot .... but the dance was fun."

She goes on to thank her fans, saying, "you have all shown so much support for this song and I thank you for it."

Check out the flashback photo below!





