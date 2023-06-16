PHABO Shares Emotive LP 'Don't Get Too Cozy'

The album is now available for streaming across all digital platforms via The Orchard/Soulection.

By: Jun. 16, 2023

Los Angeles R&B singer-songwriter PHABO releases his second full-length project, Don't Get Too Cozy, now available for streaming across all digital platforms via The Orchard/Soulection.

Don't Get Too Cozy is an 18-track collection masterfully produced by industry giants such as Troy Taylor (Boyz 2 Men, Trey Songz, Babyface), Louie Lastic (Goldlink, Kehlani, AmbréL), and GRAMMY Award winner Eric Hudson (John Legend, Nas, Kanye West). The record's theme, an earnest pursuit for love and enlightenment, is realized alongside smooth, melodic production as PHABO’s voice gracefully glides atop each track. 

Setting an intimate tone from the start, PHABO delivers silky vocal harmonies as he battles the temptations of exploring a new love interest before taking us through intoxicating vibes of lust ("Casamigos") and affection ("Stay," "Luv Songs," and "Scorpio Moon"), and reaching an emotional peak on the tender standout "Out Of Touch," alongside UK singer Shaé Universe. Further notable highlights include “NYL” with Ambré and “Your Loss” featuring Roc Nation’s Kalan.FrFr.

The highly emotive record, Don’t Get Too Cozy, radiates with PHABO’s palpable energy, oozing passion, self-assurance and a resounding spirit of nostalgia. A true expression of the up-and-coming R&B superstar's burgeoning talent, this collection of dreamy tracks provide an inspiring example of how real emotion and vulnerable lyricism can captivate today’s audiences. PHABO has once again delivered an essential listen – a showcase of modern R&B.

About PHABO

Poignant, tender and sure of himself, PHABO has swiftly secured his position among the leading class of breakout R&B stars. After gaining success with his 2021 debut project, Soulquarius, PHABO embarked on his first headline tour (supported by LAYA) selling out 150-350 capacity venues around the US and UK.

A seasoned songwriter and musician, the fully independent artist written for Kehlani, Kyle Dion, and Jean Deaux, appeared on COLORS, and featured on songs with Alex Vaughn, Destin Conrad, Rexx Life Raj, Duckwrth, and Eric Bellinger. 

With the release of his new record and gearing up for a headline tour this coming fall, it is clear PHABO intends to remain at the forefront of the modern R&B movement all while trying not to ever get too comfortable with any new found level of success. Don’t Get Too Cozy embodies that sentiment, with stark juxtaposition between warm tones and hard hitting sonics that never give the listener an opportunity to get too cozy. 

PHOTO CREDIT: Randijah Simmons



