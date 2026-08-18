PETER FURLAN PROJECT to Perform at Maureen's Jazz Cellar
The nine-piece ensemble features Vinnie Cutro, Wayne Tice, Erick Storckman and Brad Hubbard among its lineup.
Maureen's Jazz Cellar presents the PETER FURLAN PROJECT on Friday, August 21, with two shows at 7:00pm and 9:00pm.
The nine-piece ensemble will play compositions from their album 'LIVE AT MAUREEN'S JAZZ CELLAR' as well as material from their soon to be released album 'CHAPTER II.'
Lineup
Peter Furlan: compositions/arrangements/tenor sax/soprano sax
Vinnie Cutro: trumpet/flugelhorn
Wayne Tice: alto sax
Erick Storckman: trombone
Brad Hubbard: baritone sax/bass clarinet
Neil 'Nail' Alexander: piano
Joel Newton: guitar
Charlie Dougherty: bass
Nadav Snir-Zelniker: drums
More information is available at www.peterfurlanproject.com.
For reservations, call Maureen's Jazz Cellar at (845) 535-3143.