 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

PETER FURLAN PROJECT to Perform at Maureen's Jazz Cellar

The nine-piece ensemble features Vinnie Cutro, Wayne Tice, Erick Storckman and Brad Hubbard among its lineup.

By:
PETER FURLAN PROJECT to Perform at Maureen's Jazz Cellar

Maureen's Jazz Cellar presents the PETER FURLAN PROJECT on Friday, August 21, with two shows at 7:00pm and 9:00pm.

The nine-piece ensemble will play compositions from their album 'LIVE AT MAUREEN'S JAZZ CELLAR' as well as material from their soon to be released album 'CHAPTER II.'

Lineup

Peter Furlan: compositions/arrangements/tenor sax/soprano sax

Vinnie Cutro: trumpet/flugelhorn

Wayne Tice: alto sax

Erick Storckman: trombone

Brad Hubbard: baritone sax/bass clarinet

Neil 'Nail' Alexander: piano

Joel Newton: guitar

Charlie Dougherty: bass

Nadav Snir-Zelniker: drums

More information is available at www.peterfurlanproject.com.

For reservations, call Maureen's Jazz Cellar at (845) 535-3143.

Recent Articles
JANET JACKSON: CONTROL 40 Movie to Bring Airtab Music Concert Film to Screens
JANET JACKSON: CONTROL 40 Movie to Bring Airtab Music Concert Film to Screens
8/12/2026
Photo Review: Hank Williams, Jr.
Photo Review: Hank Williams, Jr.
8/16/2026
Randy Travis Releases New Song "I Don't Care"
Randy Travis Releases New Song "I Don't Care"
8/7/2026
Don't Miss a Music News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $71
More Hot Shows Discounts