PETER FURLAN PROJECT to Perform at Maureen's Jazz Cellar

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Maureen's Jazz Cellar presents the PETER FURLAN PROJECT on Friday, August 21, with two shows at 7:00pm and 9:00pm.

The nine-piece ensemble will play compositions from their album 'LIVE AT MAUREEN'S JAZZ CELLAR' as well as material from their soon to be released album 'CHAPTER II.'

Lineup

Peter Furlan: compositions/arrangements/tenor sax/soprano sax

Vinnie Cutro: trumpet/flugelhorn

Wayne Tice: alto sax

Erick Storckman: trombone

Brad Hubbard: baritone sax/bass clarinet

Neil 'Nail' Alexander: piano

Joel Newton: guitar

Charlie Dougherty: bass

Nadav Snir-Zelniker: drums

More information is available at www.peterfurlanproject.com.

For reservations, call Maureen's Jazz Cellar at (845) 535-3143.

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