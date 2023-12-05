PALACE Release New EP 'Part II - Nightmares & Ice Cream'

The release is the final part in the collection of EPs.

Dec. 05, 2023

PALACE Release New EP 'Part II - Nightmares & Ice Cream'

Kicking off 2023 with Part I - When Everything Was Lost, London's Palace close out the year with the release of Part II - Nightmares & Ice Cream, the final part in the collection of EPs. Out now on Fiction records, you can listen to Part II - Nightmares & Ice Cream HERE.

Opening with stunning laid back tones of "Rabid Dog," the three track EP also features the beautifully bewitching single "Make You Proud" and the EP's hazy title track "Nightmares & Ice Cream." 

Produced by Adam Jaffrey (Loyle Carner, Tom Misch, Yussef Dayes) at Unwound Studios, Part II - Nightmares & Ice Cream sees the band with a sharp new focus. Beautifully hypnotic, mesmerising and full of raw emotion, the EP is the band at their very best. 

“‘Nightmares & Ice Cream' is another snapshot of life and moments of the past year,” lead singer Leo Wyndham said of the EP. “It's Part II of the journey, and one that's felt very significant. It's a hazy chapter of intense reflection to past events, but also a sort of purgatory where we stumble forward, stunned, trying to find some kind of grip on reality.”

Childhood friends Palace released their acclaimed debut EP Lost In The Night in 2014, followed by the Chase The Light EP the year after. Now with three albums under their belt, So Long Forever, Life After and 2022's Shoals and a mass of adoring fans across the world, the band look set to close 2023 on a high. 

Part II - Nightmares & Ice Cream is out now, listen here:

Photo by Adrian Lee 



