Oval Shares New Single 'Oxagon'

Just over a week out from the release of his new album Scis, Berlin producer Markus Popp aka Oval has shared new single "Oxagon". Occupying a unique space somewhere between Oval's early ambient/glitch experiments and more recent dancefloor excursions, "Oxagon" demonstrates Popp's impressive command of space and texture. Using tactile, minimal instrument loops, Popp provides subtle hints of melody and rhythm whilst giving the piece room to grow and breathe. He explains:

"Oxagon" was written more as a "visual" mood piece than a song that's centred around a particular main melody or hook. This is actually a piece that will benefit from absent-minded listening - and yet, what stays with you is a certain "mood" that you cannot quite put your finger on."

Listen below!

Oval began in the early 90's and rapidly gained acclaim for its innovations in electronic music. Each new release saw Popp radically redefine his practice, introducing new elements and embracing new creative challenges, integrating cutting-edge technology and processes into his practice to ensure that each record sounded as contemporary and exhilarating as the last. Where early compositions saw Popp tinkering with software and systems to reduce his own visible hand in the music, new album Scis and accompanying EP Eksploio instead foreground the human element in his creation, shifting focus from process to composition. Both records see Popp exploring and subverting elements of club music and experimenting with a new palette of sounds to create some of his most immediate and emotive work to date.

To celebrate the release of Scis, Popp plays Berghain Kantine in Berlin on January 15th, with more live showcases to be announced.

Photo Credit: Sveta Rybkina





