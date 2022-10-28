Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Out Today! Ring In The Holidays With 'Another Laurie Berkner Christmas'

Special guests include Suzzy Roche, Lucy Wainwright Roche, and Broadway legend Norm Lewis.

Oct. 28, 2022  
Kick off the holiday season with beloved kids' musician Laurie Berkner! Laurie's second Christmas album, Another Laurie Berkner Christmas, is out today.

A treasure trove of Yuletide cheer, Another Laurie Berkner Christmas is packed to the brim with thirteen traditional holiday and seasonal songs, three original numbers that Laurie wrote especially for this album ("I Live Inside A Snowglobe (Shake It Up)," "Little Tree," and "Icicles"), and two special bonus tracks.

"I love singing with friends and family at Christmastime, and there are so many wonderful Christmas carols to sing," says Laurie Berkner. "So, after ten years, I decided it was finally time for me to release a second Christmas album. I am extremely lucky to have been able to meet and collaborate with Suzzy Roche, Lucy Wainwright Roche, and Norm Lewis on a couple of the tracks. I can't wait for my fans to hear the new songs I wrote, and I hope Another Laurie Berkner Christmas brings joy and wonderful memories to all."

Enfolding children and adults alike in the warmth of the holiday spirit, Another Laurie Berkner Christmas is chock-full of kid-friendly Christmas songs like "Holly Jolly Christmas," "Up On The Housetop," "Deck the Halls," "The Twelve Days of Christmas," and "Winter Wonderland," as well as many traditional carols. Guest artists Suzzy Roche and her talented and accomplished daughter Lucy Wainwright Roche join Laurie in echoing the sounds of "love and joy" in the traditional English carol, "Here We Come A-Wassailing," and Broadway legend Norm Lewis (the original King Triton in the Broadway production of The Little Mermaid) lends his glorious voice to the heartwarming "Good King Wenceslas."

Another Laurie Berkner Christmas wraps up its holiday package with two bonus tracks: sparkling dance remixes of The Laurie Berkner Band's versions of "Jingle Bells" and Laurie's song, "Happy New Year."

Laurie Berkner is joined on multiple numbers by two fantastic Broadway musicians: David Mann (saxophone, plus horn arrangements) and Trevor Neumann (trumpet), along with regular Laurie Berkner Band bandmates Susie Lampert (keyboards), Brady Rymer (bass), and Bobby Golden (drums).

Another Laurie Berkner Christmas is available at all major online outlets, at Laurie Berkner's concerts, and at www.laurieberkner.com.

Laurie Berkner is a singer, songwriter, lyricist, author, and founder of Two Tomatoes Records, LLC. With an average of more than 22 million monthly streams and millions of albums, songs, and DVDs sold, Laurie's songs have become beloved classics for children worldwide. Her debut DVD, which went quadruple platinum, was the first-ever indie children's music DVD to enter Billboard's Top Music Video chart at #1. Her top five music videos have garnered more than 108 million views on YouTube.

Business Insider dubbed Laurie "the gold standard of the children's music world." As a leader and innovator in children's music and entertainment for more than 25 years, Laurie has released 14 bestselling, award-winning albums, was the first recording artist to ever appear in music videos on Nick Jr., appeared regularly on the network's Jack's Big Music Show, and helped develop the short form animated musical preschool series Sing It, Laurie! on Sprout TV.

Laurie has authored several picture books based on her songs and has created two Laurie Berkner's Song and Story Kitchen series with Audible Studios, who released them as 10-chapter audio books through the Audible Originals brand. She has also written the music and lyrics for three children's musicals originally produced Off-Broadway by New York City Children's Theater and now performed regionally: Wanda's Monster, The Amazing Adventures of Harvey and the Princess, and Interstellar Cinderella. Laurie has performed at Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, and the White House, among many prestigious venues.

Laurie Berkner has received tremendous critical acclaim. USA Today named Laurie "the undisputed queen of kindie rock." Time Magazine lauded Laurie as "a kind of sippy-cup Sheryl Crow ... Berkner inhabits a kid's curious perspective in her lyrics and pens folk-pop melodies that bear repeated -- very repeated -- listenings." The Wall Street Journal called Laurie "one of the most popular children's performers in America ... her music is distinctive because it speaks to kids without talking down to them, charming youngsters without boring grown-ups." NPR's All Things Considered declared, "Laurie Berkner is like a goddess to these children."

# # #

Album Details: Another Laurie Berkner Christmas
Label: Two Tomatoes Records
For all ages, but especially for ages 0 - 8
SRP: $9.99 download; $10.98 CD
Run time: 49 minutes

TRACK LIST
Holly Jolly Christmas
Good King Wenceslas (feat. Norm Lewis)
I Live Inside A Snowglobe
God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen
Up On The Housetop
Here We Come A-Wassailing (feat. Suzzy Roche & Lucy Wainwright Roche)
Icicles
Winter Wonderland
Carol of the Bells
The Twelve Days of Christmas
Joy To The World
Time To Eat
What Child Is This (Greensleeves)
Deck The Halls
Little Tree
The Hallelujah Chorus
BONUS:
Jingle Bells (Dance Remix)
Happy New Year (Dance Remix)



