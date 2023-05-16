Out Of Space and Winnetka Music Festival Reveal Lineups For 2023

Learn more about the upcoming events here!

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: May 2023: Where to Hear THE LITTLE MERMAID, SHUCKED Albums & Mor Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: May 2023: What to Watch
Listen: Idina Menzel Releases New Song 'Move' From 'Drama Queen' Dance Album Photo 2 Listen: Idina Menzel Releases New Song 'Move' From 'Drama Queen' Dance Album
Video: Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework' Photo 3 Video: Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework'
Listen: Hear the SCHMIGADOON! Season 2 Soundtrack With Kristin Chenoweth, Dove Cameron & M Photo 4 Listen: Hear the SCHMIGADOON! Season 2 Soundtrack

Evanston, IL music venue Space announced the lineup for their annual summer performance series, Out of Space, and unveiled a new partnership with Valslist Music and their Winnetka Music Festival, now programmed with the talent buying team behind Out of Space, Space, Thalia Hall, and Salt Shed. The association celebrates two closely connected Chicago suburbs and their tastemaker brands, embracing an affinity between performing artists and their supportive communities.

Out of Space returns July 27-30 for its fifth year of live music on the fairway at Evanston's Canal Shores Golf Course. This year's four-day lineup features prominent indie acts and emerging talents: Dawes and Lucius (July 27), Lord Huron (July 28 - SOLD OUT), Regina Spektor (July 29), and Andrew Bird (July 30), with opening sets by Allie Crow Buckley, Allison Russell, and Uwade. Tickets are on sale Click Here.

This year, Space announced a new partnership with Valslist to co-produce its award-winning Winnetka Music Festival, now in its seventh year and returning to its two-day festival format on Father's Day weekend, June 16 and 17. The lineup, with booking lead by Space, is curated with guidance from Valslist founder and Winnetka resident, Val Haller, music tastemaker and former New York Times columnist, and features The Wallflowers, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Madison Cunningham, The Dip, Hailey Whitters, Neal Francis, and many more. Tickets are on sale HERE.

Out of Space opens at 5 p.m. for all events, with music starting at 7 p.m. The events will offer concert goers a variety of beverage and food options on-site, and guests are welcome to bring their own picnic baskets and coolers with food and spread out on the expansive greens under the shaded leaves of the trees along the canal.

Acclaimed indie pop band Lucius will co-headline on Thursday, July 27, with Los Angeles-based rockers Dawes. Lucius released Second Nature, produced by Dave Cobb and Brandi Carlile, last April, while Dawes' eighth studio album, Misadventures of Doomscroller, was released last summer. With its roots in Michigan, Lord Huron will return to the Midwest to perform on Friday, July 28. Founder Ben Schneider formed his critically acclaimed band in his adopted home of Los Angeles, recently releasing their latest album, Long Lost.

New York singer-songwriter Regina Spektor will perform on Saturday, July 29. Spektor contributed the Grammy-nominated theme song "You've Got Time" to the hit Netflix show Orange Is the New Black and released Home, Before and After, her eighth studio album, last year. Closing out the series on Sunday, July 30, will be Chicagoland native Andrew Bird, whose latest album, Inside Problems, was released last summer.


Winnetka Music Festival opens on Friday, June 16, at 5 p.m. on the streets of downtown Winnetka, and at noon on Saturday, June 17. The event features four stages, including two Main Stages, a Family Stage, and an intimate indoor stage at The Winnetka Chapel for seated listening. Guests are invited to stroll the festival grounds, incorporating the idyllic streets of this iconic town as they participate in the many food, drink, and entertainment options linking the four stages. Also featured is an outstanding VIP experience adjacent the main stage with dedicated viewing, inclusive food and drink, and an exclusive courtyard retreat.

Multi-genre artist Michael Franti & Spearhead is the Main Stage headliner on Saturday, June 17, showcasing a unique mix of hip-hop, funk, and reggae. On Friday, June 16, two-time Grammy award-winning roots-rock band The Wallflowers will perform. What started as a solo project of singer-songwriter Jakob Dylan has morphed and changed over the years, providing many alternative rock hits of the nineties, including "One Headlight," which landed at number 58 on Rolling Stone's list of 100 Greatest Pop Songs.

The rest of the festival bill features over 20 rising and established touring artists from a multitude of genres, including pop-R&B band The Dip, country music newcomer Hailey Whitters, folk-rock guitarist Madison Cunningham, and Chicago's own indie-soul rocker Neal Francis.

Winnetka Music Festival Schedule

Friday, June 16 - The Wallflowers, The Dip, Hailey Whitters, Maggie Rose, Joslyn & the Sweet Compression, Abraham Alexander, Ruen Brothers, Midnight Canyon Performs "Wildflowers"

Saturday, June 17 - Michael Franti & Spearhead, Neal Francis, Madison Cunningham, Alejandro Escovedo, Briscoe, Brigitte Calls Me Baby, LowDown Brass Band, Toronzo Cannon, Abby Holliday, Oshima Brothers, Lilla Sol, Wyatt Waddell, Johanna Samuels

WINNETKA MUSIC FESTIVAL INFO AND FAQ

Out of Space at Canal Shores Schedule

Thursday, July 27 - Dawes and Lucius
Friday, July 28 - Lord Huron with Allie Crow Buckley [SOLD OUT]
Saturday, July 29 - Regina Spektor with Allison Russell
Sunday, July 30 - Andrew Bird with Uwade

OUT OF SPACE INFO AND FAQ




RELATED STORIES - Music

Austin-Based Artist Cloud Companion Announces Debut Single Can U Hear Me Photo
Austin-Based Artist Cloud Companion Announces Debut Single 'Can U Hear Me'

Austin-based musician/songwriter Cloud Companion is proud to announce their new single Can U Hear Me. Due out May 18th, Can U Hear Me is a heartfelt synth pop ballad about navigating anxious feelings and making up after conflict with someone you care about. Can U Hear Me is the first single from Cloud Companion's debut solo album 'Ordinary Time' dropping later this Fall on Flyer Club Records.

Official Cast Album For New Bilingual Musical THE GUAVA TREE / EL GUAYABO For Young Audien Photo
Official Cast Album For New Bilingual Musical THE GUAVA TREE / EL GUAYABO For Young Audiences Releases On May 20

The official cast album for The Guava Tree / El Guayabo, a new bilingual musical for young audiences, will be available digitally on all platforms on May 20, 2023.

RAYMOND SCOTT REIMAGINED, An Unprecedented Musical Journey Arrives July 21 Via Violinjazz Photo
RAYMOND SCOTT REIMAGINED, An Unprecedented Musical Journey Arrives July 21 Via Violinjazz Recordings

Violinjazz Recordings, the label of acclaimed Grammy-nominated musician Jeremy Cohen, principal violinist and founder of Classical Crossover specialists Quartet San Francisco, has announced the release of 'Raymond Scott Reimagined,' an unprecedented new collaboration teaming Quartet San Francisco with accomplished Grammy/Emmy Award-winning composer/producer/arranger Gordon Goodwin and revered Grammy-winning a cappella group Take 6.

Milquetoast & Co. to Release Nights In White Satin Single Photo
Milquetoast & Co. to Release 'Nights In White Satin' Single

Milquetoast & Co. will release a new single - a sultry, atmospheric rendition of the Moody Blues' 1967 radio staple, 'Nights in White Satin' - that will be available via all major streaming platforms on Friday, May 19, 2023.


More Hot Stories For You

Austin-Based Artist Cloud Companion Announces Debut Single 'Can U Hear Me'Austin-Based Artist Cloud Companion Announces Debut Single 'Can U Hear Me'
Official Cast Album For New Bilingual Musical THE GUAVA TREE / EL GUAYABO For Young Audiences Releases On May 20Official Cast Album For New Bilingual Musical THE GUAVA TREE / EL GUAYABO For Young Audiences Releases On May 20
RAYMOND SCOTT REIMAGINED, An Unprecedented Musical Journey Arrives July 21 Via Violinjazz RecordingsRAYMOND SCOTT REIMAGINED, An Unprecedented Musical Journey Arrives July 21 Via Violinjazz Recordings
Milquetoast & Co. to Release 'Nights In White Satin' SingleMilquetoast & Co. to Release 'Nights In White Satin' Single

Videos

Video: Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework' Video Video: Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework'
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj Video
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj
Watch Adele Join James Corden For Final CARPOOL KARAOKE Video
Watch Adele Join James Corden For Final CARPOOL KARAOKE
Watch BLACKPINK on CARPOOL KARAOKE With James Corden Video
Watch BLACKPINK on CARPOOL KARAOKE With James Corden
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
& JULIET
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel
THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
PARADE








close sound sound