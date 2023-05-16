Out Of Space and Winnetka Music Festival Reveal Lineups For 2023

Evanston, IL music venue Space announced the lineup for their annual summer performance series, Out of Space, and unveiled a new partnership with Valslist Music and their Winnetka Music Festival, now programmed with the talent buying team behind Out of Space, Space, Thalia Hall, and Salt Shed. The association celebrates two closely connected Chicago suburbs and their tastemaker brands, embracing an affinity between performing artists and their supportive communities.



Out of Space returns July 27-30 for its fifth year of live music on the fairway at Evanston's Canal Shores Golf Course. This year's four-day lineup features prominent indie acts and emerging talents: Dawes and Lucius (July 27), Lord Huron (July 28 - SOLD OUT), Regina Spektor (July 29), and Andrew Bird (July 30), with opening sets by Allie Crow Buckley, Allison Russell, and Uwade. Tickets are on sale Click Here.



This year, Space announced a new partnership with Valslist to co-produce its award-winning Winnetka Music Festival, now in its seventh year and returning to its two-day festival format on Father's Day weekend, June 16 and 17. The lineup, with booking lead by Space, is curated with guidance from Valslist founder and Winnetka resident, Val Haller, music tastemaker and former New York Times columnist, and features The Wallflowers, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Madison Cunningham, The Dip, Hailey Whitters, Neal Francis, and many more. Tickets are on sale HERE.



Out of Space opens at 5 p.m. for all events, with music starting at 7 p.m. The events will offer concert goers a variety of beverage and food options on-site, and guests are welcome to bring their own picnic baskets and coolers with food and spread out on the expansive greens under the shaded leaves of the trees along the canal.



Acclaimed indie pop band Lucius will co-headline on Thursday, July 27, with Los Angeles-based rockers Dawes. Lucius released Second Nature, produced by Dave Cobb and Brandi Carlile, last April, while Dawes' eighth studio album, Misadventures of Doomscroller, was released last summer. With its roots in Michigan, Lord Huron will return to the Midwest to perform on Friday, July 28. Founder Ben Schneider formed his critically acclaimed band in his adopted home of Los Angeles, recently releasing their latest album, Long Lost.



New York singer-songwriter Regina Spektor will perform on Saturday, July 29. Spektor contributed the Grammy-nominated theme song "You've Got Time" to the hit Netflix show Orange Is the New Black and released Home, Before and After, her eighth studio album, last year. Closing out the series on Sunday, July 30, will be Chicagoland native Andrew Bird, whose latest album, Inside Problems, was released last summer.





Winnetka Music Festival opens on Friday, June 16, at 5 p.m. on the streets of downtown Winnetka, and at noon on Saturday, June 17. The event features four stages, including two Main Stages, a Family Stage, and an intimate indoor stage at The Winnetka Chapel for seated listening. Guests are invited to stroll the festival grounds, incorporating the idyllic streets of this iconic town as they participate in the many food, drink, and entertainment options linking the four stages. Also featured is an outstanding VIP experience adjacent the main stage with dedicated viewing, inclusive food and drink, and an exclusive courtyard retreat.



Multi-genre artist Michael Franti & Spearhead is the Main Stage headliner on Saturday, June 17, showcasing a unique mix of hip-hop, funk, and reggae. On Friday, June 16, two-time Grammy award-winning roots-rock band The Wallflowers will perform. What started as a solo project of singer-songwriter Jakob Dylan has morphed and changed over the years, providing many alternative rock hits of the nineties, including "One Headlight," which landed at number 58 on Rolling Stone's list of 100 Greatest Pop Songs.



The rest of the festival bill features over 20 rising and established touring artists from a multitude of genres, including pop-R&B band The Dip, country music newcomer Hailey Whitters, folk-rock guitarist Madison Cunningham, and Chicago's own indie-soul rocker Neal Francis.

Winnetka Music Festival Schedule

Friday, June 16 - The Wallflowers, The Dip, Hailey Whitters, Maggie Rose, Joslyn & the Sweet Compression, Abraham Alexander, Ruen Brothers, Midnight Canyon Performs "Wildflowers"



Saturday, June 17 - Michael Franti & Spearhead, Neal Francis, Madison Cunningham, Alejandro Escovedo, Briscoe, Brigitte Calls Me Baby, LowDown Brass Band, Toronzo Cannon, Abby Holliday, Oshima Brothers, Lilla Sol, Wyatt Waddell, Johanna Samuels

WINNETKA MUSIC FESTIVAL INFO AND FAQ

Out of Space at Canal Shores Schedule

Thursday, July 27 - Dawes and Lucius

Friday, July 28 - Lord Huron with Allie Crow Buckley [SOLD OUT]

Saturday, July 29 - Regina Spektor with Allison Russell

Sunday, July 30 - Andrew Bird with Uwade

OUT OF SPACE INFO AND FAQ