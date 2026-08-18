Ourida to Perform Live at Barbès in Brooklyn

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Ourida is set to perform live on Friday, August 28th at 8 pm at Barbès, located at 376 9th Street, Brooklyn. The performance will feature Ari Folman-Cohen on bass, Jason Nazary on drums, and Eric Burns on guitar.

'Musicians are alchimists,' the release states. 'Here are the songs, the metal, and they're making gold of it - some songs are lost in the process. There's an in-between phase when they become yellowish. I'm sweating - nothing can be done but having faith: 'Is the song dying or turning into gold?''

'A live show is a whole different story, with only jewelry - a story that happens just once!'

Tickets are available at https://www.viewcy.com/event/ourida_16.

Photo Credit: Tracey Yarad Photography



Photo Credit: Tracey Yarad Photography

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