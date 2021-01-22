Otira Modernizes the Hardcore Sounds of Yesterday on 'Take Kontrol'

Masterfully weaving jolting bass stabs and euphoric melodies, Otira modernizes the hardcore sounds of yesterday on his anthemic Dim Mak single "Take Kontrol." Spinning his signature sound onto a familiar era, the young producer pulls listeners to the dance floor with this happy and pulsating production.

"Take Kontrol" is the lead single and title track off of Otira's forthcoming Take Kontrol EP. The heart-racing production sees the French producer revitalize handsup and techno music through a contemporary lens. Speaking on the single, Otira noted:

"I've been inspired by the transition of the early rave sound into happy hardcore that happened in the 90s. I also used to listen to a lot of handsup when I was 16. This is the first time I'm expressing my love for handsup in my production."

Since breaking out into the scene via his 2019 Dog Blood (Skrillex and Boys Noize) collaboration "KOKOE," Otira has carried the torch for the next generation of ravers with his fast-paced, revival rhythms. Championed by Porter Robinson and boasting official remixes of The Bloody Beetroots' seminal track "Warp 1.9 (Featuring Steve Aoki)" and BRUX's "Fruit," the rising producer continues to 'take kontrol' with every production he makes.

Listen here: