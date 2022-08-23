Oscar Nominee and Roc Nation Artst Dixson Announces New Music Project

DIXSON announces new music project 004DAISY with the release of the music video for the lead single "Cherry Sorbet" featuring Sevyn Streeter. The project will be available everywhere on Sept. 16, 2022, and will be available for pre-save this Friday, Aug. 26.

The video was directed by Weird Life. He also shares the project's full tracklist. Fresh off his Oscar-nominated song, "Be Alive," which he co-wrote with Beyoncé for the film King Richard and her performance of the record at this year's Academy Awards, DIXSON released "Cherry Sorbet" back in May.

DIXSON also contributed as a writer on Beyoncé's latest record-shattering album, RENAISSANCE, with credits on "Virgo's Groove," and "Pure/Honey." Vanity Fair went on to proclaim that this was DIXSON's "most significant year of his career."

DIXSON describes the new project defiantly saying "I'm not trying to be R&B's personal Jesus. I'm not as worried about R&B as the rappers and white boys are. 004DAISY is the beta, my own version of freedom. If you let them, they will box you in. This is me boxing back. Round 1. Punching mediocre square in the jaw. My drive is expanding. From God's ears to yours. Enjoy."

Roc Nation Co-President Shari Bryant shares "Who DIXSON is, what he represents, along with his indescribable talent, is what we envision when speaking of Roc Nation's growing label division. We are excited to play a role in developing DIXSON into a legacy artist. His name will go down in history."

Deadline correctly said, "Don't peg DIXSON as a newcomer though - He has a stacked resumé." Indeed, he does because as a Roc Nation signee, the 11-instrument playing talent has been recognized for years from his extraordinary work as a producer and vocal arranger. He's quietly had a huge impact in entertainment making his mark across multiple genres.

He has collaborated on projects with Chance The Rapper, Pharrell, Vic Mensa, Justin Bieber, YEBBA and several others. Now he has added Beyoncé to his discography." DIXSON just earned an Oscar nod for his song with Beyoncé.