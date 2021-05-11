Oscar Lang Releases Single/Visualizer For 'Are You Happy?'

Fast-rising London based artist and multi-instrumentalist Oscar Lang has released his new single "Are You Happy?" The catchy, sunsoaked indie pop track is the second song from Lang's debut album Chew The Scenery, out July 16 on Dirty Hit. PRESS HERE to listen and to watch the visualizer. PRESS HERE to pre-order Chew The Scenery.

"I wrote this tune about a mate that was having a really hard time," said Lang, whose guiding light has been the art of embracing feeling, of the new single. "I wanted to let them know that I was there for them. I think it's important to reach out to friends and family when they're not doing great. It can be hard though, trying not to be too overbearing but I feel like this song is a great way of telling someone that you care about them."

The breezy new single joins "Stuck"- previously released from Chew The Scenery - which was written to capture the emotions and complicated feelings that are often attached to the embarrassing situations we replay in our minds. Along with "Are You Happy?," the new singles build on the cohesive blueprint of Lang's debut album, his most ambitious release to date, which spans topics such as growing pains, love, romance, friendships and the pitfalls of social media on our collective mental health.

Both tracks demonstrate Lang's versatility and growth as a songwriter, highlighting Chew The Scenery's scuzzy indie rock dynamics, psychedelic flourishes, and orchestral grandiosity. "Over the past two years the sound of my music has changed a lot, from bedroom pop to rock" Lang explains. "We recorded the album over a month up in Liverpool. It was a nice break away from the tedious lockdown in the UK as I got to spend a month away with my mates doing what I love. I think you can hear that built-up boredom being released on the record."﻿

Chew The Scenery follows a momentous 2020 for Lang which yielded the release of three EPs, Antidote to Being Bored, Hand Over Your Head and Overthunk. Lang's "Apple Juice" has been featured in EA Sports game FIFA 2021 while "She Likes Another Boy" has found an audience on TikTok - the platform where "coffee," the track Lang produced for beabadoobee, has found viral legs in Powfu's "death bed (coffee for your head"), which has collected over 950 million streams on Spotify alone. Along the way, Lang has also gathered praise from SPIN, BBC Radio 1's Jack Saunders, Annie Mac, and Huw Stephens, The FADER, The Line Of Best Fit, NME, CLASH, The Guardian, The Sunday Times and others.

Photo Credit: Jordan Curtis Hughes