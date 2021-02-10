Orson Wilds Share Acoustic Versions of 'Stand Up' and 'Mothers Daughters'

After releasing their debut singles "Stand Up" and "Mothers Daughters," Canadian duo Orson Wilds has pared down the grandiosity of the tracks, releasing stripped-back versions of each. Together, the reimagined tracks showcase Orson Wilds' raw talent and their ability to scale the group's size back while still maintaining the potency of their songwriting. Both acoustic cuts are available now on all streaming platforms, while the acoustic version of "Mothers Daughters" is joined by a new music video streaming on the band's YouTube channel.

In its original form, "Stand Up" was called "the kind of song that sounds like it's trying to get a whole amphitheater's worth of people on their feet" by The Alternative, while FLOOD Magazine said that the "Mothers Daughters" video finds "the Canadian duo is doing everything they can to be added to your must-see list once venues start opening back up."

The studio versions of "Mothers Daughters" and "Stand Up" were both recorded and produced by Will Yip (Panic! At The Disco, Turnstile, Title Fight), and will be included on the band's forthcoming debut album expected to arrive later this year. Released in December, the band's debut single "Stand Up" is already closing in on one million streams globally. The track was commended by Uproxx, Northern Transmissions, and The Alternative upon its release, with Uproxx declaring it "one of the most anthemic indie rock jams since Arcade Fire dropped 'Wake Up.'" Both tracks are available now on all streaming platforms. Watch the official video for "Stand Up" here and "Mothers Daughters" below.

Orson Wilds, fronted by Eric Reid and Brianna Bordihn, have only played a handful of shows in the Southern Ontario area, focusing mainly on the honing of their craft and sound. This hard work paid off when Yip, an enthusiastic producer with bustling industry savvy, was so taken by the compositional strength of Orson Wilds' songs that he took the band under his wing, helped them produce two new singles, and signed them to his imprint. Though Reid and Bordihn represent the core of Orson Wilds, an ever-evolving collective of friends and family round out the live iteration of the band with stomping uplifting electric guitars, horns and woodwind sections, and thrashing, urgent percussion.

Watch the video for "Mothers Daughters" here:

Photo Credit: Calm Elliott-Armstrong