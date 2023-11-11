Org Music + Capitane Records Share Adam Green Cover From Ben Kweller, 'Her Father And Her'

Last month, Org Music and Capitane Records announced the release of Moping in Style: A Tribute to Adam Green, and shared the record's lead single from Sean Ono Lennon. They have now released the LP's second single, with Ben Kweller's sweeping, balladic version of "Her Father and Her". Beyond just the audio release, Kweller's cover is being released with a hand-animated lyric video, and Green himself has recently announced a series of tour dates which go on sale today, Nov. 10, and can be found below.



Songwriter and anti-folk veteran Turner Cody, who featured on the compilation as well as helped organize it, spoke on Kweller's rendition, saying, "Ben Kweller's rendition of this early Adam Green classic goes all out in its production transforming a lo-fi indie folk ballad into full on power pop! And yet with his unmistakably tender vocal chops Kweller conveys the nuance and feeling of the original track. The two have been close friends these many years, and so we believe that Kweller has some hidden insight into lines like 'Pardon me anyone where is the nearest shore? We're all in this together and the police are at the door. Someone do my laundry or smash me through the floor to that tropical vacation buried underneath the store.' Truthfully we hear in this version of 'Her Father and Her' a pitch perfect homage a decades long friendship and the respect of one songwriter to another."



This sweeping double album features Regina Spektor, Father John Misty, Devendra Banhart, The Libertines, Jenny Lewis, Frankie Cosmos, The Lemonheads and many other familiar names whose contributions are a testament to Adam Green's position as a fixture of Indie Rock over the last two decades. With song selections culled from Adam's solo albums beginning with 2002's Garfield to his most recent That fing Feeling, this tribute album displays Adam's remarkable range as a songwriter.

Widely known as one half of the songwriting duo that is The Moldy Peaches, Adam Green has had a singular influence on his generation of musicians and artists since the early 2000s. From the advent of the early aughts when bands like the Strokes, The Libertines, and The White Stripes began to write the new chapter of indie culture, Adam played an essential role in helping define this new musical and artistic sensibility.



With 2003's Friends of Mine, Adam reinvented himself with a new take on songwriting that raised the bar and challenged existing norms, connecting disparate musical influences that included Serge Gainsbourg, Frank Sinatra, and Bob Dylan. With lyricism drawn from both French symbolist poetry and the more recent bricolage stylings of Beck and the Silver Jews, Adam's songs struck a distinct narrative tone. What does Adam mean by, "losing on a Tuesday filled with purposeful disaster?" Or, "Bartholemew, bring me a fork?" From his early songs up through his most recent, fans of Adam Green have reveled in the kaleidoscopic landscape of language he paints. He opens doors of possible meanings with his lyrical imagination and manages to be absurdist without being absurd and louche without being overtly provocative. He threads the very delicate artistic needles of tenderness and humor, kitsch and high art, rock and roll and torch song.

'Adam Green with Strings' Tour Dates

Mar 7th - Bowery Ballroom - NYC

March 27th - Earth Theatre - LONDON

March 28th - La Gaite Lyrique - PARIS

March 30th - Columbia Theatre - BERLIN

In addition to the Moldy Peaches and his solo albums, Adam Green's impressive body of work includes multiple series of paintings, sculpture, two full length films, and even epic poetry. Not to put too fine a point on it, but to many of his generation - at least to those in the know - Adam's stature has reached almost Warhol-like proportions. At a time where those born in the previous century may rue the loss of what we collectively remember as "the counterculture", Adam Green reminds us all of a more complex and richer era of artistic dialogue. To a younger generation of songwriters, some of whom are featured on Moping in Style, Adam paved the way and pointed the direction. From the dexterous musical hands of its brilliant contributors, we get to hear new takes on Adam's songs and we find that perhaps as much as any other of the aforementioned 20th Century luminaries, Adam Green resembles perhaps even the great George Gershwin, a weaver of melody and a master of song.



Moping In Style - TRACKLISTING:



01. Regina Spektor & Jack Dishel - “We're Not Supposed To Be Lovers”

02. Lemon Twigs - “Baby's Gonna Die Tonight”

03. Father John Misty - “Musical Ladders”

04. Frankie Cosmos - “Secret Tongues”

05. Devendra Banhart - “Pay The Toll”

06. Binki Shapiro - “Getting Led”

07. The Cribs - “My Shadow Tags On Behind”

08. Ben Kweller - Her Father and Her.

09. Jenny Lewis - “Breaking Locks”

10. The Lemonheads - “Losing On A Tuesday”

11. The Libertines - “Jessica”

12. Lou Barlow - “Never Lift A Finger”

13. Rodrigo Amarante - “Birthday Mambo”

14. Sean Lennon - “That fing Feeling”

15. Jonathan Rado - “Emily”

16. Kyp Malone - “Drugs”

17. Hubert Lenoir - “Stadium Soul”

18. The Pirouettes - “Hard To Be A Girl”

19. Joanna Sternberg - “Dance With Me”

20. Ben Lee - “Dreidels Of Fire”

21. Vincent Delerm - “Friends of Mine”

22. Cut Worms - “Cigarette Burns Forever”

23. Turner Cody & The Soldiers of Love - “Hairy Women”

24. Herman Dune - “Buddy Bradley”

25. Jeffrey Lewis - “Bartholomew”

26. The Dooors - “Musical Ladders (Alternate Version)”