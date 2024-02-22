Ordinary Elephant to Release Self-Titled Album Produced By Dirk Powell in May

Acclaimed folk duo Ordinary Elephant (husband/wife singer/songwriters Crystal Hariu-Damore and Pete Damore) returns with their enthralling self-titled album on May 3rd.

After years of non-stop touring, Ordinary Elephant finds the artists at home in rural Louisiana, sharing stories and embracing stillness. The result is a powerful, stripped-down, intimate collection of emotive and character-driven songs.

Today Ordinary Elephant releases the up-tempo, hopeful “Relic of the Rain” which offers a snapshot of their personal love story. Pre-order Ordinary Elephant HERE.

For Ordinary Elephant, the duo enlisted producer/multi-instrumentalist Dirk Powell (Joan Baez, Levon Helm), recording the album in Powell's studio in Beaux Bridge, Louisiana, on the banks of Bayou Teche. And while Crystal and Pete were wide open to all facets of the recording process, all three agreed that the raw, live takes perfectly encapsulated the essence of Ordinary Elephant.

Crystal shares, “It was kind of a scary thought at first, to put ourselves out there in such a raw way. But honestly, this album is the purest distillation of our sound we've ever captured.”

The contemplative “Once Upon a Time” kicks off the album, followed by “The Prophet,” offering delicate guitar and banjo permeated by harmony. “Midlife” aptly offers a reflection on middle age, while “Here It Is” wrestles with the political and systemic issues of our times. The raw vulnerability of “They'll Figure It Out” seamlessly leads into the confidence of commitment echoed in “Walk With You.” The uplifting “I See You” closes the album, as Crystal bares her soul in an open letter to her future self.

Ordinary Elephant began in 2014, when Crystal and Pete left established careers to pursue their passion for music, jumping into an RV and hitting the road. After years of touring constantly and building a fanbase, the duo earned the International Folk Music Award for Artist of the Year on the strength of their breakout album Before I Go.

They followed up with 2019's Honest, which the Associated Press hailed as “one of the best Americana albums of the year” and PopMatters called “one of the best folk duo records in recent memory.”

After a run at Folk Alliance International, the duo head out on tour on April 5th in Springville, NY. Dates are below and on their website HERE. Their shows, just like themselves, are anything but ordinary; transcendent and intimate, they focus on the magic and beauty hiding in plain sight.

Ordinary Elephant U.S. Tour Dates

February 21-25 – Kansas City, MO – Folk Alliance

April 5 – Springville, NY – Art's Café with Peter Mulvey

April 6 – Rochester, NY – Café Veritas

April 7 – Albany, NY – The Linda

April 10 – Northampton, MA – The Parlor Room

April 11 – New London, NH – The Flying Goose

April 12 – Putney, VT – Next Stage Arts Project

April 13 – Portsmouth, NH – The Music Hall Lounge

April 14 – Haverhill, NH – Court Street Arts

April 16 – Cambridge, MA – Club Passim

April 20 – Middletown, CT – The Buttonwood Tree

April 21 – Frenchtown, NJ – Frenchtown Bookshop

April 24 – Hillsborough, NC – Eno House Artist's Den

April 27 – Wilmington, NC – Live at Ted's

April 28 – Bakersville, NC – House Concert

May 2 – Lewes, DE – The Listening Booth

May 3 – Washington, DC – Lucky Penny House Concert

May 4 – Chester, MD – Macum Creek Concerts

May 5 – Fruitland, MD – Delmarvelous Americana House Concert

May 8 – Roanoke, VA – 3rd Street Coffeehouse

May 11 – Hot Springs, NC – Rare Bird Farm with Tim Easton

May 15 – Columbus, OH – Natalie's Grandview

May 16 – Marshall, MI – Northfield Mandolins Showroom

May 17 – Lake Orion, MI – 20 Front Street

May 18 – Grand Haven, MI – House of Lyrics

May 30 – Houston, TX – Mucky Duck

May 31 – Austin, TX – 04 Center