Orange Blossom Revue Shares Schedule for 2023 Festival

The event is Friday and Saturday, December 1-2, 2023 at Lake Wailes Park in central Florida.

By: Nov. 02, 2023

POPULAR

Cher Debuts First Christmas Album With Darlene Love, Stevie Wonder, Michael Bublé & More Photo 1 Cher Debuts Christmas Album With Darlene Love, Stevie Wonder & More
Album Review: JUDY GARLAND: THE TWO-A-DAY IS BACK IN TOWN, Brings Our Judy Into Your Livin Photo 2 Judy Garland TWO-A-DAY Live Album A Treasure
Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks Photo 3 Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks
Britney Spears Regrets Turning Down CHICAGO Movie Musical Role: 'I Had Power Back Then' Photo 4 Britney Spears Regrets Turning Down CHICAGO Movie Musical Role

Orange Blossom Revue Shares Schedule for 2023 Festival

Orange Blossom Revue has announced the schedule for its ninth annual event taking place Friday and Saturday, December 1-2, 2023 at Lake Wailes Park in central Florida.

Critically acclaimed Americana outfit and festival host band The Wood Brothers will lead Friday’s lineup, with award-winning bluegrass virtuoso Molly Tuttle & The Golden Highway and Texan powerhouse Harper O’Neil set to appear earlier in the day.

Saturday’s docket features Florida favorites JJ Grey & Mofro, plus performances by Brent Cobb, Mike & The Moonpies, Kaitlin Butts, and Cat Ridgeway and The Tourists, rounding out the weekend with a bonafide Americana/soul sound. See above for a full day-by-day breakdown.

Proceeds from Orange Blossom Revue support its nonprofit beneficiary, Blossom Charitable Foundation. The organization was established in 2021 by festival founders Rusty Ingley and Reid Hardman as a means to promote arts and culture in Lake Wales year-round. To learn more about the nonprofit, visit orangeblossomrevue.com/foundation.

Known for its family friendly atmosphere, eclectic roster of musical talent, and spotlight on Florida’s homegrown culinary scene, Orange Blossom Revue continues to shine as a can’t-miss annual destination. The festival will take place December 1-2, 2023 at Lake Wailes Park (33 N Lake Shore Boulevard, Lake Wales, FL 33853), with Weekend and Single Day passes on sale now.

A limited allotment of specially-priced GA Weekend passes are available for purchase at the Lake Wales Arts Council (in person ONLY) to Lake Wales locals. For more information, to explore camping and RV options, and to stay up-to-date on all things OBR, visit orangeblossomrevue.com.

Orange Blossom Revue 2023 Lineup

JJ Grey & Mofro

The Wood Brothers

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Brent Cobb

Mike and the Moonpies

Kaitlin Butts

Harper O’Neill

Cat Ridgeway & The Tourists

Photo by Alexis Wharem Photography



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Greyson Zane Signs to Zodhiac Records Photo
Greyson Zane Signs to Zodhiac Records

Greyson joins the label’s growing roster, which includes artists such as FELICITY, & Jordan Armstrong. Produced by Andrew Karpovck, “2 Cool 4 Me” is an energetic anthem to help heal you from the woes of a hard breakup, no matter the situation.

2
Armani White To Perform Free Live And Immersive Concert Event On November 6 To Kick Off Th Photo
Armani White To Perform Free Live And Immersive Concert Event On November 6 To Kick Off The North American Launch Of VRROOM's New XR Metaverse Platform

Sarah Crane presents her choreography on November 13th at Open Jar Studios. Join the cast for an evening of musical theatre and dance. RSVP required.

3
Mastercard Partners With Live Nation To Offer Exclusive Live Music Benefits Photo
Mastercard Partners With Live Nation To Offer Exclusive Live Music Benefits

Mastercard announces its multi-year partnership with Live Nation, the world’s leading live entertainment company, acknowledging the significant role music plays in people’s lives. Music is a universal passion, with 78% of global live concert goers viewing music as a fundamental part of who they are.

4
Bryan Adams Live at the Royal Albert Hall Concert to Air on PBS Photo
Bryan Adams 'Live at the Royal Albert Hall' Concert to Air on PBS

In 2022, Bryan Adams took to the stage of London’s Royal Albert Hall to perform three of his classic multiplatinum-selling albums in their entirety — Waking Up the Neighbours, Cuts Like a Knife, and Into the Fire— live in concert. Postponed due to the pandemic, it became a welcome celebration for everyone involved.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

HBO Original THE JINX - PART TWO To Debut In 2024HBO Original THE JINX - PART TWO To Debut In 2024
Foy Vance Announces Song With Ed Sheeran, Elton John & Keith UrbanFoy Vance Announces Song With Ed Sheeran, Elton John & Keith Urban
DICKS: THE MUSICAL Coming to Digital Platforms Next WeekDICKS: THE MUSICAL Coming to Digital Platforms Next Week
NCT NATION : TO THE WORLD IN CINEMAS Coming to Theaters In DecemberNCT NATION : TO THE WORLD IN CINEMAS Coming to Theaters In December

Videos

Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art' Video
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance Video
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
THE BOOK OF MORMON
THE LION KING
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SOME LIKE IT HOT
MJ THE MUSICAL