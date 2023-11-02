Orange Blossom Revue Shares Schedule for 2023 Festival

Orange Blossom Revue has announced the schedule for its ninth annual event taking place Friday and Saturday, December 1-2, 2023 at Lake Wailes Park in central Florida.

Critically acclaimed Americana outfit and festival host band The Wood Brothers will lead Friday’s lineup, with award-winning bluegrass virtuoso Molly Tuttle & The Golden Highway and Texan powerhouse Harper O’Neil set to appear earlier in the day.

Saturday’s docket features Florida favorites JJ Grey & Mofro, plus performances by Brent Cobb, Mike & The Moonpies, Kaitlin Butts, and Cat Ridgeway and The Tourists, rounding out the weekend with a bonafide Americana/soul sound. See above for a full day-by-day breakdown.

Proceeds from Orange Blossom Revue support its nonprofit beneficiary, Blossom Charitable Foundation. The organization was established in 2021 by festival founders Rusty Ingley and Reid Hardman as a means to promote arts and culture in Lake Wales year-round. To learn more about the nonprofit, visit orangeblossomrevue.com/foundation.

Known for its family friendly atmosphere, eclectic roster of musical talent, and spotlight on Florida’s homegrown culinary scene, Orange Blossom Revue continues to shine as a can’t-miss annual destination. The festival will take place December 1-2, 2023 at Lake Wailes Park (33 N Lake Shore Boulevard, Lake Wales, FL 33853), with Weekend and Single Day passes on sale now.

A limited allotment of specially-priced GA Weekend passes are available for purchase at the Lake Wales Arts Council (in person ONLY) to Lake Wales locals. For more information, to explore camping and RV options, and to stay up-to-date on all things OBR, visit orangeblossomrevue.com.

Orange Blossom Revue 2023 Lineup

JJ Grey & Mofro

The Wood Brothers

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Brent Cobb

Mike and the Moonpies

Kaitlin Butts

Harper O’Neill

Cat Ridgeway & The Tourists

Photo by Alexis Wharem Photography