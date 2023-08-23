Ora Cogan Shares 'Feel Life' Ahead of LP Out Friday

Experimental singer-songwriter Ora Cogan will release her new album Formless this Friday, August 25, an LP that finds beauty, absurdity, humor, and unlikely joy in the bleakest of times. Ahead of the album release, Cogen shares one final gift in the urgent “Feel Life,” a track that dances through the derangement of everyday turmoil and epic, life-changing loss.

Cormac Mac Diarmada from LANKUM plays strings on “Feel Life”, which speaks to diverse kinds of grief – losing loved ones to overdose and suicide; losing love where a connection can’t be sustained; seeking out ways to better understand love –, slashing, shimmering guitar both a foil for and echo of Cogan’s imploring, trance-like timbre. The track dances through the derangement of everyday turmoil and epic, life-changing loss.

“I want you to feel life

I want love”

“Feel Life” is the final part of a trilogy of videos by K. Bray Jorstad created for Formless. It follows “Dyed”, which revolves around a singular character who carries water as a symbol for the human heart, and “Cowgirl”, a haunted acid trip of intense sorrow, deep solitude, and dark nights of the soul.

Cogan’s smoky, psychedelic approach to gothic country and hazy folk merges with post-punk, groove, psych rock, and traditional balladry. She recently released “Katie Cruel”, which Jon Pareles featured in The Playlist in The New York Times. Paste named the track one of the week’s ‘Best New Songs’ calling it, "Powerful... a psych-folk droplet of blood blooming in a pool of water.”

Formless took form in the abyss of grief and pandemic isolation. “I spent a lot of time wandering aimlessly in the woods with my dog,” said Cogan. The result is an outpouring of ruminations on awkward love, pain, internal struggles, and a fight to find ways to feel good when everything goes bad.

Cogan and her close-knit band have added more album release shows in support of Formless. A full list of tour dates can be found below with more to be added.

Ora Cogan Tour Dates

Oct 25 — Vancouver, BC — The Wise Hall

Oct 26 — Victoria, BC — The Layaway

Oct 27 — Nanaimo, BC — The Vault

Nov 26 — Olympia, WA — The Crypt

Nov 27 — Portland, OR — Old Church

Nov 28 — Seattle, WA — Tractor Tavern

Nov 30 — Salem, OR — Infinity Room

Dec 01 — Arcata, CA — The Miniplex

Dec 02 — Nevada City, CA — Stardust Station

Dec 03 — Sacramento, CA — Golden Bear

Dec 06 — Los Angeles, CA — Zebulon

Dec 07 — Tucson, AZ — Golden Saguaro

Dec 09 — Silver City, NM — Whiskey Creek Zocalo

Dec 14 — Oakland, CA — The Stork Club

Dec 16 — Astoria, OR — Anita

photo credit: Stasia Garraway