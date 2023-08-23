Ora Cogan Shares 'Feel Life' Ahead of LP Out Friday

Her new album Formless will be released this Friday, August 25.

By: Aug. 23, 2023

POPULAR

SWEENEY TODD, COMPANY, INTO THE WOODS, And ASSASSINS Remastered Recordings Now Available F Photo 1 SWEENEY TODD, COMPANY, INTO THE WOODS, And ASSASSINS Remastered Recordings Now Available From Sony Masterworks
Reneé Rapp to Debut 'Pretty Girls' Music Video Directed By Cara Delevingne Tomorrow Photo 2 Reneé Rapp to Debut 'Pretty Girls' Music Video Directed By Cara Delevingne
Listen: Hear Idina Menzel's New Dance Album 'Drama Queen' Photo 3 Listen: Hear Idina Menzel's New Dance Album 'Drama Queen'
BOILER ROOM SOUTHALL Announces Programme Lineup Photo 4 BOILER ROOM SOUTHALL Announces Programme Lineup

Ora Cogan Shares 'Feel Life' Ahead of LP Out Friday

Experimental singer-songwriter Ora Cogan will release her new album Formless this Friday, August 25, an LP that finds beauty, absurdity, humor, and unlikely joy in the bleakest of times. Ahead of the album release, Cogen shares one final gift in the urgent “Feel Life,” a track that dances through the derangement of everyday turmoil and epic, life-changing loss.

Cormac Mac Diarmada from LANKUM plays strings on “Feel Life”, which speaks to diverse kinds of grief – losing loved ones to overdose and suicide; losing love where a connection can’t be sustained; seeking out ways to better understand love –, slashing, shimmering guitar both a foil for and echo of Cogan’s imploring, trance-like timbre. The track dances through the derangement of everyday turmoil and epic, life-changing loss.

“I want you to feel life

I want love”

“Feel Life” is the final part of a trilogy of videos by K. Bray Jorstad created for Formless. It follows “Dyed”, which revolves around a singular character who carries water as a symbol for the human heart, and “Cowgirl”,  a haunted acid trip of intense sorrow, deep solitude, and dark nights of the soul.

Cogan’s smoky, psychedelic approach to gothic country and hazy folk merges with post-punk, groove, psych rock, and traditional balladry. She recently released “Katie Cruel”, which Jon Pareles featured in The Playlist in The New York Times. Paste named the track one of the week’s ‘Best New Songs’ calling it, "Powerful... a psych-folk droplet of blood blooming in a pool of water.”

Formless took form in the abyss of grief and pandemic isolation. “I spent a lot of time wandering aimlessly in the woods with my dog,” said Cogan. The result is an outpouring of ruminations on awkward love, pain, internal struggles, and a fight to find ways to feel good when everything goes bad.

Cogan and her close-knit band have added more album release shows in support of Formless. A full list of tour dates can be found below with more to be added.

Ora Cogan Tour Dates

Oct 25 — Vancouver, BC — The Wise Hall

Oct 26 — Victoria, BC — The Layaway

Oct 27 — Nanaimo, BC — The Vault

Nov 26 — Olympia, WA — The Crypt

Nov 27 — Portland, OR — Old Church

Nov 28 — Seattle, WA — Tractor Tavern

Nov 30 — Salem, OR — Infinity Room

Dec 01 — Arcata, CA — The Miniplex

Dec 02 — Nevada City, CA — Stardust Station

Dec 03 — Sacramento, CA — Golden Bear

Dec 06 — Los Angeles, CA — Zebulon

Dec 07 — Tucson, AZ — Golden Saguaro

Dec 09 — Silver City, NM — Whiskey Creek Zocalo

Dec 14 — Oakland, CA — The Stork Club

Dec 16 — Astoria, OR — Anita

photo credit: Stasia Garraway




RELATED STORIES - Music

1
OMD Announce New LP & Share Bauhaus Staircase Single Photo
OMD Announce New LP & Share 'Bauhaus Staircase' Single

Their 13 long players include benchmark-raising classics Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark (1980), Organisation (1980), Architecture & Morality (1981), and Dazzle Ships (1983). OMD conquered the United States, and yielded the 1986 hit, 'If You Leave' from the Pretty In Pink Soundtrack. They have also achieved 12 top 20 hits on the UK Singles Chart.

2
Sprain Share We Think So Ill of You From Next Album Photo
Sprain Share 'We Think So Ill of You' From Next Album

Since its formation in 2018 by like-minded Calarts students Alex Kent (guitar, vocals), April Gerloff (bass), and Sylvie Simmons (guitar)— plus the recent addition of Clint Dodson (percussionist)— Los Angeles quartet Sprain has honed its signature flavor of experimentalism to a razor-fine point.

3
SWMRS Announce New Album Sonic Tonic Out in August Photo
SWMRS Announce New Album 'Sonic Tonic' Out in August

The band is centered around the songwriting of brothers MAX (vocals, guitar) and COLE BECKER (vocals, guitar), who’ve fronted the band through many evolutions, and now sees the addition of their brother CADE BECKER on bass. SWMRS enlisted their grandmother to star in the music video for “Little Miss Sunshine,” directed by COLE.

4
JOBS Announce New Album Soft Sounds; Shares New Single Photo
JOBS Announce New Album 'Soft Sounds'; Shares New Single

The art-rock quartet of Max Jaffe, Ro(b) Lundberg, Jessica Pavone, and Dave Scanlon known as JOBS announced the next phase of their unapologetically experimental art-rock saga with the new album Soft Sounds. Their fourth release for Ramp Local, the album follows up two full lengths, 2017's endless birthdays.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Madilyn Bailey Shares Debut LP 'Hollywood Dead'Madilyn Bailey Shares Debut LP 'Hollywood Dead'
Michelle Wolf Returns to Netflix With Her New Stand-Up Series MICHELLE WOLF: IT'S GREAT TO BE HEREMichelle Wolf Returns to Netflix With Her New Stand-Up Series MICHELLE WOLF: IT'S GREAT TO BE HERE
Video: Netflix Shares Trailer For Adam Sandler's LEOVideo: Netflix Shares Trailer For Adam Sandler's LEO
JACK OSBOURNE'S NIGHT OF TERROR Returns To Travel Channel With Sharon Osbourne Kicking Off the New SeasonJACK OSBOURNE'S NIGHT OF TERROR Returns To Travel Channel With Sharon Osbourne Kicking Off the New Season

Videos

Video: Hear Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)' Video Video: Hear Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)'
Kylie Cantrall Drops Music Video With HSMTMTS Cast Video
Kylie Cantrall Drops Music Video With HSMTMTS Cast
Miley Cyrus Recreates Iconic 'Hannah Montana' Moment Video
Miley Cyrus Recreates Iconic 'Hannah Montana' Moment
Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video Video
Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
SOME LIKE IT HOT
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
EL MAGO POP
MJ THE MUSICAL