Optometry Release 'Not What You Expected'

Optometry, the Los Angeles-based music duo comprised of John Tejada and March Adstrum, release "Not What You Expected," via Palette Recordings, on Feb. 17, 2023.

The second single from their forthcoming album, After-Image, sees Tejada pair a laid-back breakbeat with the sound of a found recording destroyed over time, while Adstrum pours her heart out about recent life-changing events.

﻿Listen to "Not What You Expected" today and pre-save After-Image to your preferred streaming platform ahead of its March 3 release.

Optometry's debut album, After-Image, focuses on themes of life, love and loss, weaving seductively melancholic textures together with synths, drum machines, guitars and bass.

Adstrum's ethereal voice and guitar work bring the electronics to life with heartfelt expression and emotion, while Tejada's use of vintage rhythm boxes, synths and effects provide a solid sense of authenticity.

Optometry's guest artist-and Plaid collaborator; Mason Bee, aka Benet Walsh-is featured on three songs, adding extra magic with his violin, clarinet and farfisa organ contributions.

Listen to the new single here:

Photo credit: Simone Ling