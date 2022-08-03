Opiuo Releases New Single 'Dopamine'

Venerated Australian creative force Opiuo returns to the release radar with another spellbinding sonic opus in the form of "Dopamine". Out now via his very-own Slurp Music imprint, the inimitable DJ/producer's latest directly follows up his recently-released acclaimed hit "Gravitate" and its captivating CloZee remix.

Kicking things off, "Dopamine" begins with an expertly-crafted, palpably raw tension that rises with each passing second. A hefty bass drop ensues, followed by a high octane flair that doesn't ever let up. Packing quite the punch, the hard-hitting endeavor features a barrage of bass, unrelenting energy, and four-on-the-floor sensibilities, all paired flawlessly alongside Opiuo's wife Naajee's alluring vocal cut. The glitchy, atmospherically heady music video counterpart serves as a prime visual aid, leaving one wanting even more from the impeccably-executed single.

"'Dopamine' is such a special one to me! Appearing on the song & in the video is my amazing wifey for lifey Naajee. Having her on the big screen behind me as I play this song all over the world is truly incredible. The song came about relatively quickly too. I wanted an intense, yet cheeky, almost familiar dance floor number. Something to make you move and smile at the exact same time. I had a rough idea and just ran with it, wrote the lyrics, and recorded my voice (which didn't work lol), so I asked Naajee to have a go and she got it perfect straight away! It's become the funnest song to play live in my recent sets. I'm so excited for the world to have it!!"

Boasting 160k monthly listeners on Spotify alone, Opiuo's decades of evolution have seen him release 4 full-length albums, 10 EPs, and a myriad of singles and remixes. His dedication to his craft has been rewarded, with accolades including #1 singles on both the iTunes and Beatport charts, as well as a New Zealand Music Award for Best Electronic Album.

His enticing electronic-based blend of funk, soul, psychedelia, and booty-shaking bass have also seen him sell out venues worldwide including the world-famous Red Rocks Amphitheater, as well as grace the stages of legendary festivals such as Lollapalooza, Glastonbury and Splendour In The Grass, to name a few. From the self-built SYZYGY Orchestras, to collaborating with symphony choirs, touring his own Opiuo Band, and most recently as an immersive solo audio & visual show, his live creativity is limitless.

In all, the new single serves as an exciting glimpse into what fans can expect with the imminent tour and release of his album 'A Shape of Sound', out August 25th.

