Opelika Songwriters Festival Adds Shawn Mullins as Headliner

The Opelika Songwriters Festival, a new annual event based in Opelika, Alabama, has added Shawn Mullins as the headliner for the festival, which will entertain music fans at its inaugural celebration over Memorial Day Weekend (May 24-26, 2019) at multiple venues in the town's historic downtown. Opelika recording studio/event center The Sound Wall and Russell Carter Artist Management out of Atlanta (producer of the 30A Songwriters Festival in Florida) are co-producing the event in conjunction with The Arts Association of East Alabama. Confirmed sponsors include the City of Opelika, Auburn Opelika Tourism, Opelika Observer, W. James Samford Jr Foundation, United Johnson Brothers of Alabama, Wings 94.3FM, ESPN 106.7FM, WANI 98.7FM, WLEE 96.3FM, Autosport Bodyworks, Auburn Bank, and Sundilla Concert Series. A portion of the net proceeds from the festival go to benefit The Arts Association of East Alabama. Attendees from across the Southeast and further afield are expected to gather for this very special event.



More than 40 singer-songwriters will make up the roster of performers, from local acts to internationally touring artists, including headliner Shawn Mullins, Grammy Award-winner Dan Navarro, Kim Richey, Harpeth Rising, Martha's Trouble, Tony Lucca, Grayson Capps, Kate Campbell, Korby Lenker, Adam Hood, Pat Wictor, David Jacobs-Strain and Bob Beach, Jack Barksdale, Ryanhood, Kipyn Martin, Noah Zacharin, Chris Rosser, Louise Mosrie, Wyatt Edmondson, Jordana Greenberg, Rock Killough, Tony Brook, Wilder Adkins, Jacob Blount, B.B. Palmer, Chuck McDowell, Jenna McClelland, Daniel Lee Webster, Katie Martin, Dave Potts, Ted McVay, Scott Singer, Sam Pointer, Mitch Emmons, Mutt Cooper, Pam Bedwell, Rick Edwards, and more. The festival will take place in Downtown Opelika at more than seven venues, including John Emerald Distillery, Sneak & Dawdle, Irish Bred Pub, Resting Pulse Brewery, Ma Fia's Outdoor Patio, Chirpwood Gallery, and Studio 319 - Festival Merch Hub.



"We expect the Opelika Songwriters Festival to be a destination event for fans of singer-songwriters," says co-founder Rob Slocumb of The Sound Wall. "We can't wait to showcase this amazing array of talent and to shine a light on our wonderful hometown of Opelika," says co-founder Jen Slocumb. Even the town's mayor, Gary Fuller, is excited about music gathering, saying, "It sounds like another big event for Historic Downtown Opelika!"



Tickets are available now: https://www.freshtix.com/events/opelika-songwriters-festival.





