Only Sun Release Video for 'I Can't Stand It'

Echoing the music itself, the new video is a whirlwind of vibrant colour peppered with the band's trademark humour. Filmed at Saracen House Studio in Milton Keynes, what started out as a sincere and artful band shoot, soon descended into pure pandemonium. As Aabid Kanji of Only Sun reflects:

"[ For the 'I Can't Stand It' video ] we wanted to focus more on the music and performance side of the song than some of our other (more ridiculous) videos. This concept lasted for about half-an-hour of the shoot day, at which point we discovered the props cupboard in the studio. The video that we've ended up with is a perfect amalgamation of Only Sun. Fun, colourful, and just the right amount of stupid."

Strewn with pin-balling dual guitars and elasticated rhythms reminiscent of Two Door Cinema Club or Circa Waves, and matched with an infectious chorus guaranteed to be your earworm for the day, 'I Can't Stand It' is another premium addition to the Only Sun canon. The track follows the band's summer smash 'It'll Be Alright' released on the Close-Up label earlier this year.

Endearingly tipping its hat to the tug-of-war game that love can sometimes be, 'I Can't Stand It' is something of an inverted love song and dedicated (with tongue-firmly-in-cheek) to the long-suffering love interests of the Only Sun boys. Speaking about the new single, Only Sun say:

"I know I drive you crazy. But I love you really. Winding people up is the thing we do best and it is the ones we love that we test the most. Grovelling apologies is our next best skill and the two compliment each other wonderfully. The thing is, it's way too peaceful all the time - and that's just a little bit boring isn't it?

The new single arrives as the High Wycombe five-piece look to get stuck into a string of headline shows across the UK throughout October and November. Kicking-off at Southampton Heartbreakers this week (24 Oct), the band will then chart their way around 7 UK shows that stand as some of the biggest venues they have played to date.

Watch the new video below.

AUTUMN UK TOUR DATES

24/10 - Southampton, Heartbreakers

26/10 - London, The Camden Assembly

29/10 - Glasgow, Attic Bar

30/10 - Birmingham, The Castle & Falcon

31/10 - Sheffield, Cafe Totem

1/11 - Newcastle, Surf Cafe

2/11 - Liverpool, SOUND





Related Articles View More Music Stories