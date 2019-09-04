OneBeat Announces 2019 Tour Featuring Twenty-Five Pioneering Musicians From Seventeen Countries

OneBeat, a cultural exchange initiative of the U.S. Department of State's Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs produced by Bang on a Can's Found Sound Nation, is among the world's leading music diplomacy programs. From September 16 - October 12, 2019, twenty-five innovative and socially engaged musicians from seventeen countries, ranging from Algeria to Cuba to Madagascar to the United States, will participate in an intense month of musical collaboration, public performances, installations, pop-up events and workshops.

Today, OneBeat announces its 2019 ten-day tour throughout the Southeast U.S.

Tour Stops





Sept. 21 at 7:30pm - Timucua White House - Orlando, FL

Sept. 28 at 7:30pm - Atlantic Center For The Arts - New Smyrna Beach, FL

Sept. 30 at 8pm - Heartwood Soundstage - Gainesville, FL

Oct. 2 at 8pm - ArtsXChange - East Point, GA

Oct. 3 at 8pm - Grocery on Home - Atlanta, GA

Oct. 4 at 6pm - The High Museum - Atlanta, GA

Oct. 5 at 12pm - Community Day at ArtsXChange - East Point, GA

Oct. 7 at 7pm - Fourth Presbyterian Church in partnership with Big Ears - Knoxville, TN

Oct. 9 at 7:30pm - The Bijou in partnership with Big Ears - Knoxville, TN



In each location, the OneBeat Fellows will present world premieres of their collaborative works-in-progress in a series of performances, workshops, and interactive public events. Complete tour information: www.1beat.org/#events



"It makes so much sense, to use music as a strategy to generate peace and cooperation. Found Sound Nation, our former Fellows and now our esteemed colleagues, have built through OneBeat a global community of young visionaries, based on a common belief - that music can open hearts, bridge differences and collaboratively create a better world. We're so fortunate that the U.S. Department of State supports these noble goals," says Pulitzer Prize winning composer and co-founder of Bang on a Can David Lang.



This year's eclectic musicians include: Rodney Barreto, one of Cuba's leading jazz drummers and member of the Chucho Valdes Quintet; Nepalese multi-instrumentalist and film music composer Jason Kunwar; pioneering modular Chinese synth designer and sound-artist Meng Qi; Baltimore-based producer, educator and award-winning entrepreneur Kariz Marcel; and virtuosic young Mongolian Yatga player Oyuntuya Enkhbat. To read about all the OneBeat fellows, visit www.1beat.org/people



The OneBeat tour brings Fellows' musical collaborations, developed during their two-week residency at the Atlantic Center For The Arts in New Smyrna Beach, FL, to a diverse set of communities across this region of America, connecting with leading community-based organizations, local artists, audiences, and young people to build an even stronger network of musical changemakers and socially-engaged musicians.



Each performance or event will tell a unique story of OneBeat from individual and collaborative perspectives, in venues ranging from DIY theaters to public parks to art museums. Educational and collaborative workshops with local partners are integral to the OneBeat theme of exploring how artists can find innovative ways of locating their art within emerging movements for the betterment of humanity. These collaborations with local social organizations, youth, and artists serve as a launching pad into new ways of thinking about how we experience music.





