On My Block Actor And R&B Singer Rob Murat Teams Up With Jupitar In 'Fly Away'

Best known for his role as Coach Ron on Netflix's hit series "On My Block", songwriter and recording artist Rob Murat has teamed up with dancehall artist Jupitar in their catchy new hit "Fly Away".

Now available on all streaming platforms, "Fly Away" about enduring the difficult challenges of life's hard times and finding your way to better ones. Their universal call to action is meant as a nod to Haiti during what has been one of the country's most turbulent times. By enlisting the help of one of Africa's fastest growing dancehall artists, he prepares for his message to be heard on a global scale.

"As a Haitian-American who understands the country's rich history, it didn't make sense to sit aside silently and miss this perfect opportunity to shine the light on the amazing potential that lies within Haiti and its people even in these dark moments." -Rob Murat

Rob, a voting member of the Recording Academy, offers "Fly Away" as a final teaser off of his long awaited sophomore album, which also includes FYC (For Your Consideration) Grammy Award nomination contenders in the R&B and Music Video categories, Next To Me and Love Me Love (which features another Ghanaian superstar, Adina Thembi).

Jupiter is a recipient of Best Dancehall Act at the NELAS Awards U.K., besting the likes of Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Burna Boy and Ptoranking. He has shared stages with notable artists such as Busy Signal, Mavado and DeMarco and his debut album "The One" was released in March 2021 to much acclaim. Paired with Rob's versatility - there's no denying the true power of this timeless collaboration.

Listen to "Fly Away" on Spotify HERE.