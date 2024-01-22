Omnivore Recordings Announces LP Release For Uncle Walt's Band Acclaimed 'Anthology'

The LP will be released on March 1.  

By: Jan. 22, 2024

Omnivore Recordings Announces LP Release For Uncle Walt's Band Acclaimed 'Anthology'

In 2018, Omnivore released Anthology: Those Boys From Carolina, They Sure Enough Could Sing… (titled after a quote from Lovett himself) on CD and Digital. The ecstatic response renewed interest in the classic original band, whose influence was so strong on not only Country music, but the then unnamed genre of Americana.

That collection is now reimagined on LP, containing two songs making their vinyl debut – Anthology's “Getaway” (featured on HBO's Silicon Valley) and a previously unissued fiddle demo of ”I'll Come Knockin'” (different than the CD and Digital Anthology version and exclusive to the vinyl release). The LP will be released on March 1.  

Uncle Walt's Band, from Spartanburg, South Carolina, was an eclectic music trio that moved to Nashville in 1972 and shortly thereafter to Austin at the urging of Willis Alan Ramsey. An attempt at an album proved unsuccessful , so the band headed back to Spartanburg in 1974 where they recorded their debut LP, Blame It On The Bossa Nova, now titled, Uncle Walt's Band.

A second indie album, An American In Texas was released in 1980. Both titles were expanded and reissued by Omnivore Recordings. Recorded Live followed (also expanded and reissued by Omnivore as Recorded Live At The Waterloo Ice House).  

In 1983, Uncle Walt's Band officially parted ways. Although remaining friends and working on various projects over the years, each went on to pursue solo music careers: Hyatt released several albums and performed on Austin City Limits, Hood became a Texas Music Hall of Fame sideman playing for artists like Lyle Lovett and Jerry Jeff Walker, and Ball's success with his hit “Thinkin' Problem” established him as a Country Music star.   

Back in the late '70s at Austin's famed Waterloo Ice House you could find Uncle Walt's Band fans listening raptly in the packed venue sitting beside the likes of Jimmie Dale Gilmore, Nanci Griffith, Jerry Jeff Walker, or Marcia Ball. Now, you can experience why everyone was there. This long overdue collection attempts to right missed opportunities of the past and finally gain Uncle Walt's Band the recognition they deserve. On your turntable! 



