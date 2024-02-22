Omarion Announces 'Omarion: Vbz On Vbz Tour' In Collaboration With The Black Promoters Collective

Omarion, the Billboard chart-topping and Multi-platinum selling R&B sensation, will embark on his highly anticipated "Omarion: Vbz on Vbz Tour," set to kick off this spring in partnership with the esteemed Black Promoters Collective.

This R&B filled tour will feature an electrifying lineup including Vedo, Tone Stith, WanMor, and Jastin Martin promising an unforgettable experience for fans.

Before general market sales begin, the Promoter, Venue and Local presales start on Thursday, February 22 from 10 AM to 11:59 PM local time via the code BPC. Tickets will be available to the general public on Friday, February 23 at 10 AM local time. Fans can access tickets here.

Omarion, known for his hits like “Ice Box” and “Post to Be,” is set to bring his smooth vocals and energy to stages across the country. With a career spanning over two decades, the Grammy nominated and multi-platinum artist has solidified his status as one of R&B's most influential artists, delivering hit after hit with his distinctive sound and magnetic stage presence.

Recently, Omarion expanded his musical repertoire with the Full Circle Sonic Book Series. It's first installment debuted at #1 on iTunes R&B Soul chart. The lead single, “Serious”, soared to #1 on Amazon and iTunes and #18 on Billboard's R&B Airplay Chart. The highly anticipated Sonic Book Two mirrored its predecessor's success by also debuting at #1 on both Amazon and iTunes R&B/Soul Charts.

Joining Omarion on the "Vbz on Vbz Tour" are some of the brightest talents in the industry. Vedo, the versatile double-platinum singer-songwriter known for his soulful melodies, will captivate audiences with his heartfelt performances. Tone Stith, hailed for his range and has co-written multiple hits for Chris Brown, is sure to bring the house down with his energy.

WanMor, the dynamic boy group known for their genre-blending sound and infectious hooks, will add an exciting dimension to the tour with their unique musical style. Rounding out the lineup is Jastin Martin, the rising star whose soulful voice and raw talent have garnered widespread acclaim.

Don't miss your chance to experience the magic of good vibes and R&B on this upcoming tour.

For more information, visit blackpromoterscollective.com or follow Omarion and the Black Promoters Collective on social media.

Omarion: Vbz on Vbz Tour Dates:

Friday, April 5 Saturday, April 6 Thursday, April 11 Friday, April 12 Sunday, April 14 Friday, April 19 Saturday, April 20 Sunday, April 21 Friday, April 26 Saturday, April 27 Sunday, April 28 Friday, May 3 Saturday, May 4 Thursday, May 9 Friday, May 10 Saturday, May 11 Sunday, May 12 Friday, May 17 Saturday, May 18 Sunday, May 19 ﻿ Grand Prairie, TX Houston, TX New York, NY Washington D.C. Newark, NJ Chicago, IL St. Louis, MO Detroit, MI Los Angeles, CA Oakland, CA Las Vegas, NV Philadelphia, PA Portsmouth, VA Greensboro, NC Charlotte, NC Baltimore, MD Cleveland, OH Richmond, VA Cary, NC Atlanta, GA TTCUT Smart Financial Centre Kings Theatre DAR Constitution Hall NJPAC Arie Crown Theater Stifel Theatre Masonic Temple Peacock Theatre Paramount Theatre Theater at Virgin Hotel Liacouras Center Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion Tanger Theater Ovens Auditorium Lyric Theater Jacob’s Pavilion at Nautica Altria Theater Koka Booth Amphitheatre Cobb Energy Center

ABOUT THE BLACK PROMOTERS COLLECTIVE

The Black Promoters Collective (BPC) is a coalition of six of the nation's top independent concert promotion and event production companies. As a 100% Black-owned business, its mission is to be the world's leading producer and provider of culturally relevant live entertainment experiences. To learn more, visit http://www.blackpromoterscollective.com.

ABOUT OMARION

Omarion has vibrantly painted the entertainment landscape as a chart-topping, multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated Recording Artist, Producer and Actor. Among the ranks of R&B's elite, his unmistakable sound has driven the success of multiple Gold and Platinum albums and singles, selling over 20M records worldwide. Omarion has also left an indelible mark on Pop Culture grossing nearly $350M at the box office.

Throughout his illustrious career, Omarion has been recognized with multiple honors and awards including AMA, BET, NAACP Image Award, MTV, Billboard Music Awards, iHeart Radio, Teen Choice Awards, a Grammy nomination for “Best Contemporary R&B Album” and The Lifetime Achievement Award from Carnival Choreographers Ball.

Continuing his legacy, Omarion expanded his musical repertoire with the Full Circle Sonic Book Series. It's first installment debuted at #1 on iTunes R&B Soul chart. A true multi-hyphenate talent, Omarion has made waves in touring as the co-founder and headliner of The Millennium Tour franchise, amassing over $45 million in revenue and earning consecutive nominations from Pollstar and a Billboard Music Award.

Omarion's creative ventures extend beyond music and touring, his captivating documentary, "Omega: The Gift & The Curse," chronicling the exploits of the 2019 B2K reunion tour led to the development of the dramedy series "Involved," slated to debut in 2025. He serves as co-creator, co-executive producer, and lead actor, showcasing his versatility. A true trailblazer, Omarion's dynamic journey, marked by creative excellence and visionary leadership, resonates widely, transcending the boundaries of artistic expression.

ABOUT VEDO

From capturing the attention of R&B megastar Usher on NBC's The Voice to writing for some of the biggest names in music, VEDO has proven he is a voice to be heard and ready to make his mark. The R&B singer & platinum-selling songwriters #1 hit, “You Got It” reached double platinum status with the help of fans on Tik-Tok while his prior albums “VEDO” “For You” “1320“ “Mood Swings” and “7” remain on the R&B Charts from their 2019-2023 release. “The passion in the music is back, the love is back, the artistry is back."

ABOUT TONE STITH

Jersey-born R&B singer, songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist (drums, guitar & piano) Tone Stith released his debut project Can We Talk in 2017, which garnered rave reviews from the likes of Complex, Billboard and more, and eventually led to Tone's signing with RCA Records. Stith's follow up EP in 2018, Good Company, included features from Swae Lee and Quavo and production from Stith, Bongo ByTheWay (Ty Dolla $ign, 50 Cent), The Audibles (Justin Bieber, Chris Brown), Marcos “Kosine” Palacios (Ella Mai, Christina Aguilera) and THE PRBLM SLVRS.

As a songwriter, Tone has penned numerous chart-topping hits, writing and producing on Chris Brown's “Liquor” and “Make Love” and co-writing “Undecided.” He has also opened for H.E.R. in 2018 on her I Used To Know Her Tour. In 2022 Tone released the fan favorite record “B.E.D'' and went on his own sold out Set The Tone Tour, which hit 15 markets.

Most recently, Tone has finished up his new project – coming soon this August – and just dropped the first single “Girls Like You.” With the anticipation building for his forthcoming EP, Tone Stith is ready to take his place as an R&B mainstay.

ABOUT WANMOR

The seventies belonged to The Jackson Five, the game changed thanks to New Edition in the eighties, New Kids On The Block ruled the nineties, and Backstreet Boys and NSYNC ushered in the turn-of-the-century. All signs point to WanMor as the definitive boy group of the modern era though. They skyrocketed out of South Jersey and to the doorstep of superstardom in just a few short years.

The quartet of blood brothers— Big Boy [19], Chulo [17], Tyvas [16], and Rocco [12]—recharge and reignite R&B with fresh fire and no shortage of timeless vibes and feels. After lighting up streaming platforms, collaborating with everyone from Stevie Wonder to Elmo, going coast-to-coast for Every Pretty Girl in the City Tour, and causing a frenzy everywhere they go, the group continue to soar higher than ever on their forthcoming full-length debut for Mary J. Blige's imprint Beautiful Life Productions, Inc. under 300 Entertainment.

WanMor initially made waves by powering five tracks from Lil Uzi Vert's platinum-certified epic Eternal Atake in 2020. The quartet took over television, shining on America's Most Musical Family, Sesame Street, and Little Big Shots. Gayle King even championed the boys for a special segment for CBS Mornings.

They kicked off 2023 with a historic appearance at the 65th annual GRAMMY Awards, sharing the stage with Stevie Wonder, Chris Stapleton, and Smokey Robinson during the Motown Records tribute. Each move has put them one step closer, notching a nomination in the category of “Best Group” at the 2023 BET Awards and “Best New Artist” & “Best Group” at the 2023 BET Soul Train Awards

ABOUT JASTIN MARTIN

Jastin Martin's minimalist trap-soul transports you straight to her Houston bedroom—one of the few intimate spaces she writes and records her evocative tell-alls. The self-taught singer-songwriter and producer rarely goes a day without creating something—a slippery beat, a shrewd lyric, a silvery guitar line. She's been writing songs since age nine, and her consistent work ethic has taken her from the dorms of Louisiana's Grambling State University to Houston's freewheeling open mics to Def Jam's star-studded roster. Born and raised in Houston, Martin got her best music education at home.

Her family had wide-ranging interests: Her grandfather turned her on to Bob Marley and Brooks & Dunn, her mom to Lenny Kravitz and Evanescence, and her Louisiana grandmother to zydeco. In school, she cycled through a range of instruments, from the violin to the piano. At 15, she recorded her first song in a studio and was hooked.

“On my 16th birthday, all I wanted to do was go to the studio,” she says. “I just never stopped.” While at Grambling, she would fly to Ohio on the weekends to record at a studio with a local producer, until her mom bought her a full recording setup of her own. Soon, music began to take her over. At 20, Martin picked up the guitar and eventually taught herself how to produce. She most recently released her debut album, Miss Me Yet?, a collection of songs that show off her vulnerability and versatility.