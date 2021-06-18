Olovson Launches Neo-Classical Project & Single 'Books Are Flying'

Much-anticipated solo neo-classical project Olovson, by the well-known music producer Jacob Olofsson, has announced the release of his debut single, 'Books Are Flying' on the 25th of June under his own imprint 1136 Diamond. The single is taken from his upcoming album, slated for release in October. The solo project has already been supported by Rolling Stone India and BBC Radio 6's Nemone, sitting in for Shaun Keaveny. Olovson is known for being one half of the Grammy Award-winning, multi-platinum selling production duo Jarami, at which point he has worked with industry mammoths such as Frank Ocean, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson, Diplo, Silk City and Camila Cabello. Jarami's work has frequently been supported by tastemaker publications such as Billboard, Complex, Highsnobiety, The Fader, The Face, Clash Magazine, Wonderland Magazine, Ones To Watch, and Holr Magazine as well as radio play from BBC 1 Xtra's Jamz Supernova and support from BBC Radio 6's Gilles Peterson.

Beyond the world of benign normality lies the rolling hills of classical compositions, with their surreal magic encompassing elegant rises and gentle falls. It's within this realm that we find Olovson's debut single, 'Book Are Flying', which is the first to be shared from a collection of solo piano compositions created by the producer, as he entwines raw emotion with the true fundamentals of music. While coming from Stockholm, Sweden, Olovson currently counts both Stockholm and Los Angeles as his home, travelling between the two. As he embarks on a new journey, his new style draws references from nostalgic, romantic classical pieces blended with Swedish folk melodies to the free and improvised moments of jazz.

Speaking of the start of his new project, Olovson tells us: "This music is the most transparent body of work I've created. It is very liberating to be able to elaborate with tempo, harmony and even dissonance. Everything becomes very fluent when it's just me and the piano. Somewhere between imagination and reality resides this place where anything can happen. 'Books Are Flying' represents the beginning of a new path I am yet to discover."



Olovson · Books Are Flying