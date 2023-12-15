Olivier Weiter Debuts 3-Track 'Tuscan' EP

The title track demands attention with a striking analog lead, and is pushed along by rhythmic percussion and alluring pads.

By: Dec. 15, 2023

A prominent and consistent figure in Amsterdam's trailblazing music scene, Dutch producer Olivier Weiter delves deep into his sonic identity to deliver his three-track Tuscan EP – out now on Perspectives Digital.  

Revisiting memories from childhood trips to Tuscany with his brothers, Olivier's Perspectives Digital debut is a personal piece of work that oozes nostalgia across three cuts. Opening the collection with Georgio, Olivier invites listeners into explorative sonic environment that journeys across vast sounds and textures to dramatic effect.

The title track demands attention with a striking analog lead, and is pushed along by rhythmic percussion and alluring pads. Closing with Lucca, Olivier crafts a spacey atmosphere with darting synths and driving basslines.

Closing 2023 with their sold-out NYE event, Olivier Weiter and Miss Melera are set to return to Het Sieraad, Amsterdam, for another spectacular back to back performance, all-night-long. Combining their melodic and powerful sounds, this dynamic duo is set to ring in the New Year in euphoric fashion.

Inspired by Amsterdam's iconic GZG underground parties, clubbing experiences in Berlin and endless after hours in his former bar27 basement, Olivier Weiter has become an integral part of the Dutch house and techno scene. His ability to take people on an immersive musical journey has been proven time and time again, with countless all day & night gigs at Thuishaven and De Marktkantine, boundless marathon sets at clubs like Wilde Renate, Katerblau & Sysiphos, as well as his renowned WEITER shows at Paradiso Amsterdam.

Olivier's catalogue includes releases on some of the world's most prominent imprints, including Stil vor Talent, Einusika, Parquet Recordings and Steyoyoke. Following his successful events at Paradiso Amsterdam, Olivier launched his WEITER label in 2015, which has become a musical base for his self-released originals and remixes, as well as other leading names in dance music.

With plans to expand the brand, Olivier is set to announce a new product under the WEITER umbrella during his NYE event. Remaining true to his artistic foundations, his authentic and dedicated approach to production and performing is what keeps him at the forefront of electronic music year after year.



