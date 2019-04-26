Olivia O'Brien Releases Debut Album, 'Was It Even Real?'

Olivia O'Brien, the 19-year old Los Angeles-based singer and songwriter named one of "100 Women Revolutionizing Pop Music" by Paper Magazine, and whose songs have surpassed over 1.5 billion global streams, releases her long-awaited debut album today via Island Records, WAS IT EVEN REAL? The album gathers all of Olivia's recent critically acclaimed single releases, including "Love Myself," "Just Friends," and "Just A Boy."

On the release of her debut album, Olivia states- "My debut album "Was It Even Real?" is out now! I can't believe it is finally out in the world after all the time I spent working on it. This album is a cumulation of everything I have felt in the past year or so. I really discovered my sound in the process of creating this album, and I also learned a lot about myself and grew as a person exponentially. It's a documentation of some of my worst and hardest moments, but being on the other side of it all and sharing those experiences is something really special to me."

Today's release of WAS IT EVEN REAL? coincides with tonight's closing date of Olivia's 18-city Was It Even Real headlining tour of North America featuring Kevin George, most dates sold-out in advance. This was Olivia's first major tour since her 20-city trip with fellow Island artists Jack & Jack in the fall 2017, in support of It's Not That Deep, her debut EP release.

After gaining massive success with the release of "i hate u i love u," her RIAA triple-platinum, self-composed smash collaboration with gnash, Olivia set out to prove that she is a rising pop star to be reckoned with. WAS IT EVEN REAL? sets the tone and catapults the promising career trajectory of one of Island's most promising new artists.

Photo Credit: Amber Park





