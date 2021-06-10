Olivia O. Releases Solo EP 'Great Big Nothing'

Indie-pop darling Olivia O. has released her latest solo EP Great Big Nothing on label Dirty Hit. PRESS HERE to listen! With this release, the rising, innovative artist continues to solidify her spot as a triple threat self-taught singer, songwriter and producer. Stand out tracks include the single, "All I Want," the synth-laden "Brittle," and "Butcher's Row."

Great Big Nothing demonstrates Olivia's growth as an artist and a creator as the 19-year-old wrote and produced the project entirely herself. Her effervescent and coy honesty brings a certain kind of lightness and levity to everything she does (she has managed to build a cult following on Instagram), and this new project is equal parts nostalgic and futuristic, chaotic and orderly, wise and young.

"The stuff that I make for my solo project is more spur of the moment, less methodical. I'll have an idea that pops into my head, and I'll just sort of try to get it down," Olivia said, comparing her solo work to the music she makes with her bandmate Avsha Weinberg, who together form the buzzy Atlanta-based duo Lowertown.

Olivia wrote much of Great Big Nothing in London, where she and Avsha were recording new music in the studio for Lowertown. "[The EP] was definitely influenced by a lot of the new experiences I had in London," said Olivia. "It was the first time I lived on my own without my parents. Being there during quarantine was very isolating. It was our first time recording in a studio setting. It felt like a lot of life changes were happening in one really concentrated period," she adds.

Listen here: