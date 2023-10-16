Olivia Lunny Releases 'Heartbreak on Repeat' EP

Canadian singer-songwriter and rising superstar Olivia Lunny has released her brand-new EP, HEARTBREAK ON REPEAT (Infinity & Recordings / UMG Music Canada), a truly versatile collection of emotional yet edgy pop hits which will be on repeat for the heartbroken, those looking to dance, and everyone in between.

On the EP release, Olivia Lunny says: “HEARTBREAK ON REPEAT encapsulates the rollercoaster of emotions that come with independence, love, and heartbreak. Writing this EP helped me navigate the growing pains I’ve experienced the past few years – moving to a new city, being surrounded by new faces and keeping up with my career, heavily fuelled the inspiration for these 5 songs.

I’m so excited to take fans on a journey with this EP and share my acoustic roots with songs like ‘SECRETS’, and new wave tracks like ‘FIX THIS’ & ‘HEARTBREAK ON REPEAT’. I’m so thrilled to have Bryce Vine on the Lead single “FIX THIS.” I’ve loved Bryce’s storytelling and songwriting for years now. His verse and vibe really gave the song the vibrancy and energy it needed!”

The EP sees the release of lead single ‘FIX THIS’, which sees Olivia collaborate with platinum-selling hitmaker Bryce Vine. The uplifting and heartfelt synth-forward single, beautifully melds both artists’ sounds, once again boasting the breadth of Olivia’s pop prowess. The music video for ‘FIX THIS’, directed by Sam Leviton, is a beautifully shot, feel-good visual of the single, featuring Olivia and Bryce on a road-trip in the California desert.

Speaking about the collaboration, Bryce Vine shared: “You know I love talented musicians from up north, and Olivia Lunny is no exception! When we first met, Olivia told me she was a fan and after this collaboration I’m a huge Olivia Lunny stan. Our song ‘FIX THIS’ is a banger and I’m really proud I get to support a strong female artist on her new EP.”

The release follows the single of the same name, ‘HEARTBREAK ON REPEAT’, released in August – a thrilling pop banger about reclaiming your independence amidst heartbreak. Earlier this year, Olivia caught the world’s attention with her hit single, ‘TIMEZONE.’ In the US, the song soared up the charts making it her Top 40 debut and to date is one of the sole independent records to break the Top 40 this year.

Olivia Lunny’s meteoric rise also sees the star announced as support for both Ellie Goulding and Eurovision champion Loreen, on their respective European tours. Starting on 16th October, Olivia will join Ellie Goulding, playing shows at London’s Roundhouse, Manchester Academy, Birmingham’s O2 Institute, then embarking with Loreen in early November playing over 15 European dates, including London’s Electric Brixton, finishing on 6th December.

‘TIMEZONE’ was preceded by the empowering ‘VIBE CHECK’ — which saw Olivia team up with Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Yachty collaborator, Bhad Bhabie — and ‘WONDERLAND’, which brought her unapologetic energy for another infectious, breezy earworm.

Olivia Lunny has seen strong UK press support from the lines of Notion, The Line of Best Fit, Wonderland Magazine, tmrw, EUPHORIA, Official Charts and more. As Olivia Lunny continues to steadily build on her success, it’s apparent that the electronic-pop princess is destined for stardom.

Ellie Goulding UK and Ireland Tour Dates – Full European Dates HERE

16th Oct - Dublin - Olympia

18th Oct - Glasgow - Barrowland

19th Oct - Newcastle - O2 City Hall

20th Oct - Manchester - Manchester Academy

23rd Oct - Birmingham - O2 Institute

24th Oct - London - Roundhouse

25th Oct - Oxford - O2 Academy

Loreen UK Tour Date – Full European Dates HERE

10th Nov - London - Electric Brixton

About Olivia Lunny:

Olivia delivers a dynamic breed of pop, instantly infectious, but full of emotional depth. After taking up guitar and writing her first song at age 12, the Winnipeg native soon ascended to national fame, earning a Western Canadian Music Award nomination for Pop Artist of the Year when she was 17 and scoring a Top 40 hit in Canada with her 2019 single “I Got You.”

The following year, she won the Young Canadian Songwriter Award from the SOCAN Foundation, inked her label deal with Universal Music Canada/Virgin Music, and released her debut EP, To The Ones I Loved. In 2021, Olivia released her debut self-titled album featuring stacked hits such as disco-pop banger "Who Could Say No" and retro-vibed fan favorite "Sad To See You Happy."

Continuing to captivate listeners with her spellbinding vocals and incredibly resonant lyrics, Olivia has collectively amassed more than 15 million global streams and garnered media support from the likes of iHeartRadio, Billboard, Official Charts, Paper, tmrw mag, Refinery29, Nylon, Pride, The Line of Best Fit, and Parade among many others.

About Bryce Vine:

Since popping off with the 2x platinum smash “Drew Barrymore” and 2x platinum “La La Land” [feat. YG], Bryce has tallied up more than 2.5 billion streams to date as well as delivered a series of unforgettable performances on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!, Wendy Williams, The Kelly Clarkson Show, The Late Late Show with James Corden, Live with Kelly and Ryan, Good Morning America, and more.

He’s pushed himself outside the confines of genre, collaborating with everyone from YG, Wale, lovelytheband, and Train to Cheat Codes, Snakehips, Loud Luxury, FITZ, Parmalee, and Jeremih. At the same time, brands such as Pepsi, TRULY, Malibu Rum, Jack Daniels, McDonald’s, Capitol One, and Fender have sought him out for collaborations. Bryce has been in the top 5 of most booked artists at colleges for six years running and has just launched his own bottle of rosé wine called Pretty Bird.

Image credit: Sammi Smith