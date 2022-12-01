Oliver Sim Debuts Soulwax Remix of 'Sensitive Child'
Music from Sim's album also soundtracked the queer horror short film “Hideous."
Oliver Sim debuts the Soulwax remix of "Sensitive Child," from his debut album Hideous Bastard. The legendary duo's rework follows previously released edits from Midland ("Romance With A Memory"), Jamie xx ("GMT") and Wolfgang Tillmans & Marc Krether ("GMT").
Produced by Oliver's The xx bandmate and lifelong friend Jamie xx, Hideous Bastard-out now on Young-is a collection of songs inspired by Oliver's love of horror movies and his own life experience. Sim shared several tracks from the album ahead of its release: "Romance with a Memory," "Fruit," "GMT" and "Hideous," a song that features lifelong hero Jimmy Somerville on guest vocals.
Music from the album also soundtracked the queer horror short film "Hideous," starring Sim and directed by Yann Gonzalez, which made its world premiere as part of the Semaine de la Critique at the Cannes Film Festival. Also featuring Jimmy Somerville, Bimini and Jamie xx, it's now available to stream on MUBI now.
Futhermore, Sim unveiled a live session from the BBC's legendary Maida Vale studios yesterday. The session, which saw Sim perform "Run The Credits" and "Fruit," also featured a cover of his The xx bandmate Romy's current single "Strong" for which he was joined by Katie Gavin of MUNA, Låpsley, Marika Hackman, Casey MQ and Romyherself.
Listen to the new single here:
